Evander Kane turns cheerleader for Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut vs. Panthers

NHL star Evander Kane has taken on the role of cheerleader for Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback who made his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

The Vancouver Canucks forward took to his Instagram stories to show his support for the young QB. He posted a picture of Sanders in action, captioning it:

"Let's go @Shedeursanders."

Evander Kane Instagram story Credit: @ evanderkane

In another story, Kane shared a photo of Sanders attempting to throw a TD, calling it a "Dime."

Evander Kane Instagram story - Credit: @ evanderkane

Kane’s excitement over Sanders’ performance stands out, and it appears he’s among the many keeping up with Sanders’ journey.

Sanders, the son of legendary NFL player and college coach Deion Sanders, put on an impressive display in his preseason debut. He finished the game 14-for-23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing 19 rushing yards on four carries.

Kane, who missed the entirety of the 2024-25 NHL regular season due to injury, made a strong comeback in the playoffs, tallying six goals and 12 points in 21 games.

Mara Teigen teases Evander Kane about adding another baby

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, had some fun on Instagram, hinting at the idea of growing their family once more.

In March, the family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Penelope, joining her two older brothers, 22-month-old Hendrix and two-year-old Iverson. Kane is also dad to a four-year-old daughter, Kensington, from another relationship.

In her Instagram story, Mara shared a reel captioned:

“Me and my husband realizing we make pretty babies and get compliments anywhere we go,” followed by a playful question to Kane: “@evanderkane should we go for 5?”

Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen IG story (Credits: @ marateigen)

While Kane didn’t give a direct reply, he posted a photo on his own account of their two sons and daughter playing by the pool, writing, “Here we go.”

Kane IG story - Creidt: @ evanderkane

The couple got engaged on September 4, 2024. Kane announced it on Instagram and called the moment “a long time coming.”

