  • "Even blind squirrels find a nut once in a while": Internet reacts as Buffalo Sabres win 8-4 vs. Senators after dismal 0-3 start

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 16, 2025 03:32 GMT
Fans reacted as the Buffalo Sabres earned their first win of the season, beating the Ottawa Senators 8-4 on Wednesday. After losing their first three games, the Sabres finally got on the board and now sit at 1-3-0.

Jason Zucker (two goals), Ryan McLeod (two goals), and Jack Quinn (two goals), Alex Tuch netted for Buffalo. Goalie Alex Lyon has 33 saves.

Jake Sanderson, Lars Eller, Shane Pinto, and Tim Stützle got goals for Ottawa. Leevi Meriläinen made 19 saves.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the Sabres’ breakout win. One fan joked,

"Even blind squirrels find a nut once in a while. Sabes will lose next 6 of 8 games"
Another fan wrote,

"It makes sense now why we lost our first 3 games. We were just giving every other team a head start."
Here are some fan reactions:

"That’s the team we were all hopeful to see this season. Now we just have to hope everyone plays their backup goalies every game," one fan wrote.
"THE SABRES ACTUALLY WIN TONIGHTS GAME!!! AND THEY (Believe it or not ) PLAYED REALLY GOID HOCKEY !! This is not a misprint and no, your eyes are not playing tricks on you," another fan wrote.
"Enjoy the one win, you’ll win your second game when you play the Sens again," a user commented.
"Good win. Now stack 2 more and get this ship rightl Panthers? I WANT EM. Show some fucking fight this season and DO NOT CAVE," a fan wrote.

Up next, the Sabres will host the defending champion Florida Panthers on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Game recap: Sabres win 8-4 against Senators

Jack Quinn Buffalo on the board on the power play midway through the first. Then, Tim Stützle leveled 1-1 later in the period with Zetterlund's pass. Jake Sanderson gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead early in the second on a power play. Ryan McLeod on 6:46 of the second tied it shorthanded.

Alex Tuch then put the Sabres ahead on Jacob Bryson's assist. Then, Jason Zucker got on board twice on the power play for 5-2. Shane Pinto scored early in the third for 5-3.

And Lars Eller struck next to pull Ottawa within one. McLeod scored on a 2-on-2 rush to make it 6-4. Then, Quinn scored a backhand goal to stretch the lead to 7-4. Jiri Kulich made it 8-4 with an empty-netter late in the game.

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

bell-icon Manage notifications