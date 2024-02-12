"Every Leafs player should teach him a lesson" - NHL fans react as Ridly Greig turns up for practice following injury scare after Morgan Rielly hit

Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig returned to practice on Monday following an injury scare during Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward's presence on the ice for practice, as reported by TSN Sports' Ottawa reporter Claire Hanna, sparked a wave of reactions from Senators fans.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hanna provided reassurance to concerned fans, writing:

"Ridly Greig is at #Sens practice. He even started morning skate by shooting on an empty net."

This update brought relief to many fans who had been worried about Greig's well-being after he suffered a hit from Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly during the game. Rielly is set for an in-person meeting with NHL's Department of Safety on Tuesday.

"Every Leafs player should be there, teaching him a lesson," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed their sarcasm, writing:

"Wow he’s OK!?! I thought for sure he got shot by the way he laid on the ice Saturday night! What a hero."

One fan voiced their confusion, commenting:

"I’m confused, how could he be at practice today? I thought he was dead, per Senators fans and media harping on about the heinous nature of Reilly’s crime?"

Another fan mockingly suggested punitive action against Rielly:

"A 5 or more game suspension for Morgan should help the healing process."

Don Cherry backs Morgan Rielly's hit on Ridly Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's hit on Ridly Greig during Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators has sparked controversy in the NHL community.

Greig's last-second empty-net slapshot didn't sit well with Rielly, leading to a divisive on-ice incident. After Greig's play, Rielly delivered a controversial sucker punch, prompting debates among fans and analysts about the appropriateness of his actions.

Former Boston Bruins coach Don Cherry expressed support for Rielly on the "Grapevine Podcast."

"I'm glad Rielly was on and I'm glad he did it," Cherry said. "I know there's no rule in the book that says 'Don't do that,' but you just don't do that."

Cherry's perspective challenges those condemning Rielly's hit, emphasizing the lack of a specific rule against such actions.

Cherry acknowledged the spontaneous nature of the hit, suggesting that Rielly may have intended to target Ridly Greig's shoulder but inadvertently struck the back of his neck:

"It was a spur-of-the-moment thing that he did. I think he meant to get him on the shoulder, but he got him on the back of the neck."

Despite criticism, Cherry's viewpoint aligns with a longstanding tradition in hockey, where grit and toughness are often celebrated rather than frowned upon.