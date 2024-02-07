"Everyone's favorite player": Fans react to Martin Pospisil's hit on Brad Marchand

Trouble bubbled up during the Calgary Flames' game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Their forward, Martin Pospisil, made a contentious hit on Bruins' Brad Marchand, and fans have been buzzing with a mix of emotions.

The incident, which resulted in Pospisil receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Marchand, sparked immediate debate among hockey enthusiasts. While some condemned Pospisil's actions, labeling them as dangerous and unnecessary, others argued that Brad Marchand's earlier stick whacks at Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom warranted retaliation.

"Martin Posposil is now everyone's favorite player," remarked one fan.

Some defended Pospisil, pointing out the physical nature of the sport and Marchand's history of controversial plays:

"Should get a reward not a penalty for that" said another fan.

Some fans weren't thrilled about Pospisil's penalty. They felt the decision was unfair, given the play's context. They were unhappy with Marchand's actions before the hit, and they thought the hit deserved another response. Others wanted the NHL to put player safety first while also asking for fair, steady refereeing when handing out penalties for risky activities.

As the Flames went on to secure a 4-1 lead during the period, fans remained divided but eager to see how the rest of the game would unfold.

Brad Marchand's historic overtime goal vs Senators elevates him to 5th on Bruins' all-time goals list

In a thrilling overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators last Thursday, Brad Marchand etched his name deeper into Boston Bruins history by surpassing the legendary Ray Bourque on the team's all-time goals list. Marchand's decisive goal, just 1:48 into overtime, marked his 396th career goal, nudging him past Bourque to claim fifth place on the prestigious list.

Despite downplaying his achievement after a previous two-goal effort against the Hurricanes, Marchand couldn't deny the significance of this milestone. Reflecting on the accomplishment, Marchand expressed gratitude for his remarkable career and the invaluable lessons learned from the Bruins' rich hockey legacy.

He has netted five in the last four games. Now, Marchand is hot on the heels of Rick Middleton, who's seven goals ahead. This climb makes him stand shoulder to shoulder with Bruins' legends such as Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito and Patrice Bergeron.

Scoring his 19th career overtime goal, he's also matched Jaromir Jagr's record, owning the third-highest in NHL history.

As Brad Marchand continues to etch his legacy in Boston, his impact on and off the ice solidifies his status as a true Bruins legend.