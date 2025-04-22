"Everything on the line" for Alex Ovechkin in hunt for ultimate cherry on top after becoming NHL's leading scorer

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin had a historic regular season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals to become the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

With 42 goals, the 39-year-old Ovechkin tied for third in goals for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, the Capitals finished atop the Eastern Conference with 111 points, making them one of the heavy favorites for the Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin previously led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018. Following his historic milestone and a strong start to the 2025 playoffs, including his first playoff overtime goal in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, Ovi is determined to win a second championship.

"Feel the same. Big one, important game, mentally. Move on. Every game right now is very important. Even if you play not — doesn't feel good — you just have to find a way to feel better," Ovi said post-game. "It's a blast. It's everything on the line. Every different situation, little moment, can change the game."

When questioned about whether external criticism of the Capitals' late performance motivated the team, Ovechkin explained:

"We try don't listen to what people say around the team. So yeah."

Ovechkin notched three points and two goals in the Capitals' 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 1 on Monday. Both teams return to Capital One Arena for Game 2 on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

How many goals has Alex Ovechkin scored in the playoffs?

With a pair of goals in Game 1, Alex Ovechkin moved to 13th all-time in playoff goal scoring, only three goals shy of NHL icon Mario Lemieux, who has 76 playoff goals.

Ovechkin has notched 74 goals in 152 postseason games. Meanwhile, the record for most playoff goals belongs to Wayne Gretzky, who scored 122 goals in 208 games.

