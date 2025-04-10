Ex-Bruin Brad Marchand's wife Katrina pens heartfelt birthday message for Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and his former Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy’s families are close. On Wednesday, Marchand’s wife, Katrina, shared a sweet message for McAvoy’s wife, Kiley, for her birthday.

Katrina Marchand posted an Instagram story featuring a collage of memorable moments with the McAvoys. In the caption, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the GOAT. Love ya Kiley @kileymcavoy”

via Instagram /@kasloane

Charlie McAvoy also shared a special message for his partner’s birthday. He posted a picture of Kiley holding their son Rhys while their pet dog sat beside her.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful Mom @kileymcavoy,” the Bruins defenseman wrote.

“Your boys love you so much,” he added.

via Instagram /@cmcavoy25

Charlie McAvoy left heartbroken after Brad Marchand’s trade

When the Bruins traded team captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers on the trade deadline, Charlie McAvoy was one of his first teammates to react to the news. McAvoy shared a series of throwback pictures on his Instagram stories hours after the news broke out.

One of the photos showed McAvoy hugging Marchand during a game, and he added two broken heart emojis.

McAvoy also posted photos with Trent Frederic, who was traded to the Edmonton Oilers, Brandon Carlo, who was sent to the Maple Leafs and Charlie Coyle, who went to the Colorado Avalanche.

In an interview with The Athletic, Charlie McAvoy opened up on the deadline day trades. He explained that losing close teammates was very difficult and that even though trades are part of the business, it doesn’t make it easier.

“There’s another aspect to this game that has nothing to do with on the ice, and that’s the friendships of it and the relationships and the reality of it,” he said. “Been here a while now. I’ve seen a lot of my friends no longer here.”

McAvoy mentioned that these players were not just teammates but also close friends, and seeing them leave the team was painful.

“It’s a problem everyone goes through, not just me. But it stings. It does. All those guys, you wish nothing but the best for them,” he added.

The Bruins defenseman mentioned that he continues to cheer for his former teammates. He also added that he wants to see them do well with their new teams and has nothing but support for them moving forward.

