Ex-Bruins enforcer Milan Lucic drops 2-word reaction to his 2013 all-out heavyweight tilt against Joel Rechlicz

Former Boston Bruins enforcer Milan Lucic took fans back in time on Friday when he reposted one of the most memorable fights of his career. On his Instagram stories, Lucic shared a throwback clip from the account HockeyFights showing his infamous 2013 preseason bout with then-Washington Capitals enforcer Joel Rechlicz.

The fight occurred during a Bruins-Capitals exhibition at TD Garden, part of the final tune-up schedule ahead of the 2013-14 season. Midway through the first period, the two heavyweights squared off at center ice. What followed was nearly a minute of non-stop punches, with both men exchanging heavy rights and refusing to back down.

Lucic kept his caption short and cheeky, writing:

“Preseason tilt” alongside a laughing-crying emoji.

Milan Lucic had originally delivered a clean neutral-zone hit that sent Capitals forward Dane Byers to the ice during the first period of the said preseason game. Caps’ Joel Rechlicz immediately intervened, leaving Lucic no choice but to drop the gloves.

Lucic had later admitted that the exchange left him a little breathless after all.

“I was hoping he was gonna go down, but he’s a big, tough kid, I guess a great fight,” Lucic said. “I’m sure you guys enjoyed it. It’s always nice to get into one just because it’s been the offseason, and not getting into a fight and then having one like that, there’s probably no better way to get back into it.” [NESN]

The bout was later ranked No. 1 on The Hockey News list of top NHL fights in 2013 and remains one of Lucic’s most replayed highlights from his career.

Milan Lucic pens heartfelt birthday message for wife Brittany

Earlier this week, Milan Lucic shared a heartfelt tribute for his wife Brittany on her birthday.

Posting on his Instagram stories, Lucic shared a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand along a beach accompanied by a message praising her support through his most challenging moments in life. He wrote:

“Happy birthday, @brittanylucic. Thank you for being my rock and standing by me through everything. I’m so lucky to have you, and I love you more than words can say.”

The post comes a year and a half after Lucic’s personal struggles reached a breaking point in late 2023, following an arrest at the couple’s Boston home on an alleged domestic violence charge.

Prosecutors ultimately dropped the case in February 2024 after Brittany invoked marital privilege and declined to testify. Following the incident, Lucic took an indefinite leave from the Bruins and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

