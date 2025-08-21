Ex-Bruins forward Jakub Lauko drops 1-word reaction as viral judge Frank Caprio dies at age 88 

Former Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko, now playing with HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga, kept it short but powerful when reacting to the passing of internet sensation Judge Frank Caprio. Reacting to the news of his death on X/Twitter, Lauko wrote: “Legend.”Caprio is best known as the kind-hearted judge from the &quot;Caught in Providence&quot; TV show. He died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. A statement on his official Facebook page confirmed his death. &quot;Beloved for his compassion, humility and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,&quot; the statement said.Caprio rose to worldwide fame through viral clips of his show, his empathy and gentle humor earned him the title of the “nicest judge in the world.” Frank Caprio’s legacy Born on November 23, 1936, Frank Caprio grew up in Providence, Rhode Island, the same city where, nearly five decades later, he would become a municipal court judge. Before pursuing law, Caprio taught American government at Hope High School in Providence. At the same time, he attended night classes at Suffolk University School of Law in Boston. His dedication eventually led him to the bench. He served as a Providence Municipal Court judge from 1985 until 2023. Reflecting on his career, while promoting his book, &quot;Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories From America’s Nicest Judge,&quot; Caprio said in a 2024 interview with NBC Boston: “Compassion, understanding and sympathy really come from my upbringing, my early childhood. … My parents were from Italy and they took care of all the neighbors and helped them, and it was those influences that really influenced my life. “Sometimes you can change somebody’s life just by placing your hand on their shoulder, and telling them you believe in them,&quot; he added. In December 2023, Caprio shared a video on social media, revealing his cancer diagnosis and asked people to pray for him. He leaves behind his wife Joyce, with whom he shared almost 60 years, as well as five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.