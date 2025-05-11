Ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet reveals his thumb rule to limit Oilers' offense spearheaded by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl

Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet shared his approach to slowing down the high-powered Edmonton Oilers offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

During the first intermission of Game 3 between the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Tocchet explained the Oilers often use bump-back plays, especially with McDavid picking up speed through the neutral zone. He said on NHL on TNT:

“So you have to do it layers the D. Absolutely. If you're going to go, you have to get that puck. If you're going to pinch, it can't be a 50-50, and the other thing's, any kind of there's a pile up. You've got to stay out. They've got to stay back live for another shift.”

“I think, you know, I love the aggressiveness, but not against 97 and 29. They’ve burnt me enough. So we've learned our lesson that you got to stay back on that and live for another shift."

Tocchet's game plan focuses on smart and disciplined defense against Edmonton’s top players, steering clear of overly aggressive plays and risky pinches. His approach relies on staying organized with coverage in the D-zone and clearing loose pucks to keep McDavid and Draisaitl from turning on their speed.

The Oilers lost 4-3 to Vegas on Saturday. Edmonton got goals from Corey Perry (two goals) and Connor McDavid. Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith (two goals), William Karlsson scored for Vegas.

Stuart Skinner turned aside 19 shots in the loss, while Adin Hill had 17 saves for Vegas.

Leon Draisaitl laments deflected buzzer-beater goal against Vegas

In the final seconds of the game, Reilly Smith’s shot took a deflection off Leon Draisaitl’s stick and slipped past the goal post for a 4-3 win for the Golden Knights. The replay showed that Smith’s shot looked like it was going wide before it got deflected.

"We didn't sort it out very well to let the puck get into the slot. After that, it's unlucky, it's unfortunate. It goes off my stick & I'm just trying to keep it out of the net. It's just a bad bounce."Draisaitl said.

The loss cuts the Oilers' series lead over Vegas to 2-1 and Game 4 is set for Monday at Rogers Place.

