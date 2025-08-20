Ex-Islander Cal Clutterbuck gets 100% honest about his relationship with former GM Lou Lamoriello

Cal Clutterbuck spoke honestly about his relationship with Lou Lamoriello during an appearance on Spittin’ Chiclets. The former forward, who retired in April, shared his experience of playing under the veteran executive.

Ad

In episode 578, Clutterbuck said he was unsure at first what it would be like. He said:

“Well, when he first comes in, you never know, right? Like, you see him from the outside and you think, like, 'Oh man, this guy is going to be real difficult. Like, he’s going to be in my face all the time.'” (1:12:25)

Ad

Trending

He explained that once he understood Lamoriello’s way of running things, it became clear the rules were simple and consistent.

Lamoriello most recently served as the general manager for the Islanders, where Clutterbuck spent most of his career. That gave him a close look at Lamoriello’s methods and why so many players respected him.

“He did it since, like, I think 1987 you know, he started in September of 87 I was born in November of 87 so longer than I’ve been alive, he’s been running teams," Clutterbuck said.

Ad

"It’s just the way he does it. Man, you got to give the guys flowers. You’ve been successful pretty well everywhere he goes. And so who the f**k am I for fourth line pigeon to challenge that guy at anything? So you follow the rules and things are great.”

For Cal Clutterbuck, the biggest thing was how Lamoriello treated his players.

Ad

“He’s just, he’s a really great human being. He’ll do anything for his players. And like, as a player, that’s really all you can ask for.”

He also said Lamoriello made it easier for the team to focus on hockey.

“We didn’t do appearances during the year like we played hockey we went home to our families," Clutterbuck said. "And you know we lived our lives and as long as you weren’t as long as you were a good guy, good human being and a good teammate like you are fine.”

Ad

Ad

Cal Clutterbuck, who played over 1,000 NHL games and retired as the league’s all-time hits leader, made it clear that his time with Lamoriello left a strong impression. For him, the relationship was built on respect and trust.

Cal Clutterbuck weighs in on Noah Dobson’s new $76M Canadiens contract

In the same episode of Spittin’ Chiclets, Cal Clutterbuck spoke about Noah Dobson’s eight-year, $76 million contract with Montreal. He thought the number would be lower than what the Canadiens offered.

Ad

“It’s probably like in the 7s (million),” Clutterbuck said.

Clutterbuck also mentioned Dobson gave up some offense to show he could defend top players. He added that the defenseman looked stronger when playing more minutes.

“The more minutes he plays, the better he is,” Clutterbuck said.

It remains to be seen if Dobson can live up to the expectations after signing an extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama