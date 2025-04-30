Ex-Leafs coach Andrew Brewer gets honest about Toronto’s horrid performance in shutout loss to Senators 

After the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Tuesday, Andrew Brewer shared his thoughts. Brewer, a former Leafs assistant coach, talked about his time with the team and the loss.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo," he said:

"I think what I saw in my experience in Toronto, same thing. Saw last night, a lead night crowd at Scotiabank Arena is very, very quiet. Those guys don't bring a lot of energy themselves. ... They're not like a Tkachuk."

On the ice, Toronto started well but couldn’t score. Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots for Ottawa and looked sharp. He made a big save early on John Tavares, which helped keep the Senators in control. Toronto had good chances in the first period but couldn’t take advantage.

Ad

Trending

Brewer said the players looked nervous and put too much pressure on themselves. He believes the pressure is not just coming from coaches or fans.

Brewer added:

"Ultimately, it's on the players who are on the ice. But you also feel the like that when you see there's the looks on their faces. You also see the immense pressure that they're putting on themselves."

Ad

Ottawa took control in the second and third periods. Thomas Chabot scored first, and Dylan Cozens added a short-handed goal. Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk each scored into an empty net to seal the win. Toronto had a few chances late in the game, including a shot by Auston Matthews that hit the post. But overall, they couldn’t beat Ullmark.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube reacts to Game 5 loss

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke about the team's mistakes after losing to the Senators in Game 5. He said the first goal came from a missed face-off and a blocked view for the goalie.

Ad

“He couldn’t see it,” Berube said via NHL.com. “So, first of all, we can do a better job off that face-off and we’ve got to have a block there or we’ve got to have guys clearing the net out in front of the net so we can see the puck. One of the two.”

Berube hopes they play a cleaner, more focused game in Game 6 on Thursday in Ottawa. Toronto still leads the series 3-2, but the next game will be on the road.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama