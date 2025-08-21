Ex-Leafs enforcer shoots down $65M forward's mock trade to Maple Leafs owing to his public disliking of Craig Berube 

Ex-Maple Leafs enforcer Jay Rosehill has shot down the idea of trading for Jordan Kyrou, pointing to his troubled past with Craig Berube.On the Leafs Morning Take podcast on Wednesday, Rosehill was asked about a proposed mock trade sending Ben Danford, Nic Robertson and a first-round pick to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Jordan Kyrou, who’s in the second year of his eight-year, $65 million contract.Rosehill didn’t hold back. He pointed to Kyrou’s well-documented dislike of current Leafs coach Craig Berube as a dealbreaker.&quot;I think I leaf it on the fact that doesn't he strongly, vocally, publicly dislike Craig Berube and cry about it on National Television. Good player, kind of probably in his prime, haven't watched him a ton, but numbers are good...but there's just a bad history there.” Rosehill said.The tension between Kyrou and Berube became public during the 2023-24 season. After Berube was fired as head coach of the Blues, Kyrou offered a blunt response when asked for his reaction: “No comment, he’s not my coach anymore.” The remark fueled speculation about a fractured relationship between the two.For Rosehill, that history makes a Toronto fit unrealistic, no matter how talented Kyrou may be.“When you come to Toronto, you need everything to kind of be interlocked in in line... He's been vocal about not liking to play for Craig Berube, that's hard to overcome. Getting all emotional like just, I don't want any of that baggage in the locker room at all.&quot; Rosehill added.Rosehill’s take underscores how adding star players isn’t just about skill on the ice. Off-ice dynamics and relationships also play a major role in a team’s decision-making.Fans react to Maple Leafs' mock trade for Jordan KyrouThe Maple Leafs' rumored interest in acquiring St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou has sparked a lively discussion among fans on social media. One fan expressed skepticism about the proposed trade, writing,&quot;No thanks, for once I'd like to keep a first-round pick. We don't even have a first to trade, lol!&quot;Josh @BigpappijddogLINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill @bet365ca No thanks for once id like to keep a 1st round pick. We don’t even have a 1st to trade lol!Another fan noted,&quot;Kyrou won't want to come and play for Berube.&quot;Leafsfan101 @BobBark11503563LINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill @bet365ca Kyrou wont want to come be with BerubeHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;Way to much for him come on guys lol&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Berube wont want Kyrou&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Ben Danford is our best asset right now. Absolutely Not!&quot; a user commented.&quot;No.&quot; a fan wrote,It remains to be seen what moves the Maple Leafs will make this offseason.