  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Ex-Leafs enforcer shoots down $65M forward's mock trade to Maple Leafs owing to his public disliking of Craig Berube 

Ex-Leafs enforcer shoots down $65M forward's mock trade to Maple Leafs owing to his public disliking of Craig Berube 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 21, 2025 05:16 GMT
NHL: MAY 02 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Jets at Blues - Source: Getty
Ex-Leafs enforcer Rosehill shoots down Jordan Kyrou's mock trade to Maple Leafs - Source: Getty

Ex-Maple Leafs enforcer Jay Rosehill has shot down the idea of trading for Jordan Kyrou, pointing to his troubled past with Craig Berube.

Ad

On the Leafs Morning Take podcast on Wednesday, Rosehill was asked about a proposed mock trade sending Ben Danford, Nic Robertson and a first-round pick to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Jordan Kyrou, who’s in the second year of his eight-year, $65 million contract.

Rosehill didn’t hold back. He pointed to Kyrou’s well-documented dislike of current Leafs coach Craig Berube as a dealbreaker.

"I think I leaf it on the fact that doesn't he strongly, vocally, publicly dislike Craig Berube and cry about it on National Television. Good player, kind of probably in his prime, haven't watched him a ton, but numbers are good...but there's just a bad history there.” Rosehill said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The tension between Kyrou and Berube became public during the 2023-24 season. After Berube was fired as head coach of the Blues, Kyrou offered a blunt response when asked for his reaction: “No comment, he’s not my coach anymore.” The remark fueled speculation about a fractured relationship between the two.

For Rosehill, that history makes a Toronto fit unrealistic, no matter how talented Kyrou may be.

“When you come to Toronto, you need everything to kind of be interlocked in in line... He's been vocal about not liking to play for Craig Berube, that's hard to overcome. Getting all emotional like just, I don't want any of that baggage in the locker room at all." Rosehill added.
Ad

Rosehill’s take underscores how adding star players isn’t just about skill on the ice. Off-ice dynamics and relationships also play a major role in a team’s decision-making.

Fans react to Maple Leafs' mock trade for Jordan Kyrou

The Maple Leafs' rumored interest in acquiring St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou has sparked a lively discussion among fans on social media.

Ad

One fan expressed skepticism about the proposed trade, writing,

"No thanks, for once I'd like to keep a first-round pick. We don't even have a first to trade, lol!"
Ad

Another fan noted,

"Kyrou won't want to come and play for Berube."
Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Way to much for him come on guys lol" one fan wrote.
"Berube wont want Kyrou" another fan wrote.
"Ben Danford is our best asset right now. Absolutely Not!" a user commented.
"No." a fan wrote,

It remains to be seen what moves the Maple Leafs will make this offseason.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications