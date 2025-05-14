Former Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Jay Rosehill had some harsh words for Mitch Marner after he failed to record a single shot on goal in the last two games against the Florida Panthers.

The Leafs took the first two games at home but lost the next two in Florida, allowing the series to even up at 2-2.

Marner has no shots on goal in Games 3 and 4 in Florida, although he did manage two assists in Game 3. In 10 playoff games so far, the right winger has just 2 goals and 10 assists.

Speaking on Leafs Morning Take, Rosehill slammed Marner, saying:

"I don't really care. But when the going gets tough, he goes away. And we want guys that rise up and that make the going get tough. And Marner just seems to, like — zero shots in the last two games.”

Like, you go down to Florida and you have a chance to win this series, and you have to get the split, and you can't muster up a shot?”

Rosehill questioned the idea of Marner being a $14 million player, and that he often fades when the game gets tight and physical. In Game 4 on Sunday, Rosehill felt that the alternate captain was on his heels the entire night.

With the series now tied, the pressure is on for Mitch Marner and the Leafs as Game 5 heads back to Toronto on Wednesday.

NHL analyst Craig Button's take on Mitch Marner's performance

In his analysis of the Maple Leafs-Panthers playoff series, TSN analyst Craig Button said that Mitch Marner needs to play with more directness and attack inside if he wants to fully utilize his elite vision and finishing skills.

Button believes Marner has been taking too many low-danger shots from the perimeter so far in the series, which allows opponents to contain him more easily.

"When you're playing outside the guts of the action - which is above the circles and outside the dots - you're not going to be dangerous. Nobody's even worried about you," Button said on TSN's Jay Onrait Show.

He added that when Mitch Marner drives inside, it opens up space for his linemates because of the attention his brilliant mind and hands draw from defenders.

With Game 5 set for Wednesday, Marner will need to come in with a point to prove, especially with talks of the Leafs needing to make changes to their lineup.

