Ex-Maple Leafs player Carlo Colaiacovo admits to initially having zero belief in Blue Jays; amazed by team leading ALS

Former Maple Leafs player Carlo Colaiacovo admitted that he initially had no confidence in the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2025 season, doubting anyone who claimed otherwise.He expressed amazement at their success, as they lead the AL East with a 58-41 record as of mid-July. The team started the season by splitting a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, sweeping the Washington Nationals, but getting swept by the New York Mets on their first road trip.Colaiacovo took to X (formerly Twitter) and noted he’s excited to watch their success continue:&quot;I’ll be the 1st to admit I had zero confidence in this Jays team coming into this season. I won’t believe anyone who says they did. Regardless, this has been an amazing surprise and I’m all for watching more of this success play out for the Blue Jays,&quot; he posted.The Blue Jays lead the majors with 100 extra-base hits over the last month and a .313 batting average with runners in scoring position, showing strong clutch performance.With a strong home record (32-16) compared to a .479 winning percentage on the road, the Blue Jays are poised for a playoff push, but their pitching needs to stabilize to maintain their division lead.Carlo Colaiacovo opines Maple Leafs should pursue Erik KarlssonCarlo Colaiacovo opined that the Toronto Maple Leafs should acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson.He suggested that any trade for Karlsson would come at a reduced cap hit due to his contract having only one year remaining.&quot;Any deal you make for Karlsson, you’re going to get a discount on the cap hit because he’s got one year left,&quot; Colaiacovo said. &quot;So I’m taking Karlsson, man, over Bryan Rust. And the reason for it is because Karlsson can run a power play. The Leafs still don’t have a defenseman that can run a power play.&quot;Carlo Colaiacovo was drafted No. 17 overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2001 NHL draft. He had a 13-year NHL career, spending six seasons with the Leafs. Colaiacovo also played for the St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Detroit Red Wings.