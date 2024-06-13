Ex-Maple Leafs scout believes $18,000,000 Stars defenseman Chris Tanev could be a perfect fit for Senators

Former Toronto Maple Leafs scout Shawn Simpson believes that Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev could be the perfect addition to the Ottawa Senators' roster.

Tanev had signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Calgary Flames in 2020. He was acquired by the Stars in a three-team trade involving the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline.

Simpson feels Tanev would be an excellent fit for the Senators on multiple fronts.

"Tanev would be a great fit for the Sens on so many levels," Simpson tweeted on X. "Most important is a right shot D partner for (Thomas) Chabot. If it takes a little more money or term than expected, so be it. It's a free player in regards to giving up assets, and what's a realistic plan B?"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The former scout also highlights the potential impact Tanev could have on the Senators' coaching staff:

"Tanev would also be a huge help to (Travis) Green and (Nolan) Baumgartner (Coaches), as they try to lay a stable foundation. Camps are short and creating structure takes time. So the right messaging in the room is very important."

Expand Tweet

Tanev's NHL career began with the Vancouver Canucks, where he spent ten seasons before joining the Flames in 2020.

Fans react to Shawn Simpson's linking Chris Tanev to the Ottawa Senators

Many Ottawa fans welcomed Shawn Simpson's idea of adding veteran defenseman Chris Tanev to provide leadership and bolster the team's blue line.

"Agreed. Sens generally have to overpay anyhow, so they may as well “overpay” for a quality player like this. #GoSensGo," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"He probably wants to win a cup though," another fan jokingly tweeted.

"This here is exactly what the Sens need. Agree w comments that it’ll be too much term but I think it’s a better play than throwing the money/assets towards a goalie…which really isn’t addressing the biggest issue." one fan tweeted.

"But will they still have enough space to bring in another overpaid and terrible goalie?" Another fan tweeted.

"Tanev and one of those goalies you mentioned would be a heck of a start to summer for Ottawa," a user tweeted.

"But where’s the attraction to OTT for a guy like Tanev (or any other in-demand FA) other than money? DAL is a Cup contender, OTT is what? And there’s the prohibitive tax rate in Canada," another user tweeted.

As the Senators continue to build their team, acquiring a skilled and experienced defenseman like Tanev could be a significant step.