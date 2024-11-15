Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque will take part in the post-fight coverage of the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing event. The event has created significant buzz, pairing the boxing legend with the social media star.

BPM Sports Radios's Jeff Jeffery announced in a post on X Friday that Laraque and Stephane Gonzalez will discuss the much-anticipated fight set to stream on Netflix. Jeffrey tweeted:

"Around 12:45 today with @stephgonzz and @GeorgesLaraque on the airwaves of @BPMSportsRadio we discuss the duel between @jakepaul and @MikeTyson which will take place on @netflix tonight. Be there! #PaulTyson #TysonPaul #Tyson #Netflix #boxing #boxe #Boxeo"

Laraque is no stranger to combat sports. In 2010, he grappled with MMA champion Georges St-Pierre on TSN’s Off The Record. That same year, he competed in CBC’s Battle of the Blades. In 2020, Laraque mentioned plans for a charity fight with Tyson, though it never happened.

Georges Laraque’s involvement in this event was not a surprise because of his strong ties to combat sports. Tune in to the discussion if you are interested in hearing Laraque's perspective on Tyson and Paul’s unique matchup.

Georges Laraque talked about fighting in the NHL

Enforcer Georges Laraque discussed fighting and physicality in the NHL on the "Hello Hockey" podcast on Nov. 13. He said that while fighting is less common in today’s NHL, the "code" of standing up for teammates is still important.

“It doesn’t matter that there’s less fighting right now than there used to be,” Laraque said in the podcast. “There’s always going to be a code in the NHL.”

By 'code,' Laraque meant protecting teammates on the ice. He noted that traditional enforcers are mostly gone, with only some heavyweights left in the league. However, he appreciates how players from all parts of the lineup now step up for one another.

"Now, every time there's a body check, even if it's clean, someone's dropping the gloves and it's okay because you're backing up your teammates, I love to see it, and (this is) not from tough guys," Laraque said.

Laraque praised Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov for standing up for Victor Hedman after a legal hit. He called it a great example of players backing each other, regardless of their role or skill level.

For Georges Laraque, the spirit of players supporting each other is what keeps hockey’s "code" alive.

