Former NHL executive Pierre McGuire had nothing but praise regarding Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews’ game.

During a recent appearance on Toronto Sports Rush, published on August 25, McGuire provided his insights into how undervalued Auston Matthews is. He had this to say about the Maple Leafs' top player:

“And one of the things he doesn't get nearly enough credit for. And I'm befuddled by this, I have to be honest, there are a lot of people that get paid to analyze hockey, and they think certain players in the league are better than Auston Matthews when it comes to playing defense.”

McGuire’s point underscores how much Matthews has evolved his two-way play. He’s gone from being a purely offensive force to one of the best 200-foot players in the NHL.

McGuire added:

“I'm stupefied by this, because it tells me that they're either not watching the Toronto Maple Leafs play, or their scale for how they judge players is really off kilter, without a doubt, without a doubt, you ask any player in the league that has to play against him, night in and night out.”

Matthews has increasingly gained his coaches’ trust. He’s deployed in virtually any situation, without showing signs of being over his head. That situation prompted McGuire to conclude:

“He's one of the best defensive forwards in the National Hockey League. He really is, and he doesn't get nearly enough credit for that, not nearly enough."

Check out McGuire’s comments from the 10:05 mark onwards:

Auston Matthews will head into the 2025-26 season with a mission to finally get the Maple Leafs over the proverbial playoff hump and into Stanley Cup contention.

Auston Matthews “disrespected” by media

During a discussion on TSN’s OverDrive from August 25, analyst Bryan Hayes defended Auston Matthews after criticism in the media regarding his lack of overall success. Hayes acknowledged that there are other players like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon who are consistently better than Matthews,

But Matthews deserves more credit from the media than he actually gets. Hayes stated:

“It’s clear there’s a community in the NHL, maybe it’s a majority, in the NHL looking at him and saying ‘what have you got, man?’”

Hayes’ comments underscore the criticisms surrounding Matthews. He followed up his comments by saying:

“Look at what Matthews is capable of doing, and I understand he didn’t do it last year, I understand he’s never really done it in the playoffs, he’s got to own that rep, when he’s on his game, I’d have him fourth. I’d have him behind McDavid, McKinnon, Draisaitl.”

The consensus in the conversation between Hayes and his co-hosts is that Matthews’ lack of a Stanley Cup ring holds him back. Unlike McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who’ve had clutch moments in the postseason, Matthews hasn’t quite built that reputation.

Until he does, it may be tough for Matthews to position himself at the top of NHL analysts’ minds.

