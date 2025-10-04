The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-1 to the Detroit Red Wings in the first of two preseason clashes, on Oct. 3. Star defenseman Morgan Rielly was on the ice for all three goals Toronto conceded, and ended the game with a plus-minus of -3., despite Anthony Stolarz's 40-save performance.

Doug MacLean, ex-NHL executive with the Columbus Blue Jackets & Florida Panthers, and current Sportsnet broadcaster, berated Morgan Rielly for his performance in the loss to the Red Wings.

During his appearance on Oct. 4's Real Kyper and Bourne show, MacLean went on a rant about the Maple Leafs' poor performance, and singled out Morgan Rielly's terrible defensive outing.

(8:55): "Put (Morgan) Reilly up on forward. He’s lost it on defense. He can't play defense. What are you going to do with him? .... He's lost on the blue line, sorry," said MacLean.

MacLean leaned further on the Maple Leafs' overral terrible defensive showing in the loss, on the back of Anthony Stolarz's heroics with 40 saves. He sarcastically questioned Stolarz's availability for the first game of the regular season, after his intense effort on Oct. 3's preseason game.

(9:39) "Is Stolarz going to be okay for game one? Is he alright? That was painful. I could only watch two periods. I had to shut it off. They were awful last night. It was pathetic to watch," said MacLean.

"Just sloppy": Morgan Rielly gave his two cents on the Maple Leafs' 3-1 loss to the Red Wings

Following the loss on Oct. 3, Morgan Rielly gave his opinion of the Maple Leafs' showing, in potentially the one game which saw all of Toronto's stars and full-time roster, suit up for a preseason game. Forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies and defensemen Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, including Morgan Rielly played a ton of minutes on Thursday night's game.

“If you look at our game tonight, I thought it was just sloppy. We turned it over too many times, and they were able to come through with speed and control. So, there’s lots of areas to work on," said Rielly.

Despite the 3-1 loss, in which the Maple Leafs were outshot 43-19 by the Red Wings, Morgan Rielly remained calm about that particular loss affecting the Maple Leafs' start to the regular season.

“We still have time to work stuff out. So I don’t think there’s any reason to be too worried about it,” said Rielly.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to take on the Red Wings again on Oct. 5, in Detroit. This will be the final preseason game for both teams, before the puck drop of the 2025-26 NHL regular season on Oct. 7.

