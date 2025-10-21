Ex-NHL GM Craig Button delivers scathing remark about $17,250,000 Boston Bruins forward's trade value

Former NHL general manager Craig Button didn’t hold back when talking about Boston Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt’s trade value. Mittelstadt is entering the second year of his three-year, $17.25 million contract with the Bruins, which runs through the 2026–27 season.During Monday’s episode of Frankly Hockey, NHL insider Frank Seravalli brought up Mittelstadt’s name while discussing the thin market for centers. He asked whether Mittelstadt could be a potential trade option.Button, who served as GM of the Calgary Flames from 2000 to 2003, responded:&quot;Well, I don't think he can be a number two center.”Mittelstadt was traded to the Avalanche by the Sabres at the 2024 trade deadline. Then, he moved to the Bruins in March 2025.He criticized the Colorado Avalanche for acquiring Mittelstadt in an attempt to fill the void left by Nazem Kadri. He felt Mittelstadt was simply the wrong fit.“Now, I'm gonna be really straightforward,&quot; Button said. &quot;I've watched Casey for a long time. I don't think it's about Casey's lack of skill. I think it's about Casey's competitive score. So, if you want a player with a little bit of skill and that doesn't compete, Casey's your guy.” “If you're interested in winning, like is Boston is interested in winning. Colorado Avalanche, you're interested in winning. I'm not going anywhere near Casey.”Mittelstadt has had a rocky start to the 2025–26 season. He posted just two goals and a minus-1 rating in six games.His recent scratch against Utah came after back-to-back games without recording a single shot, first against Vegas on Oct 16, and then again on Oct 18 against the Avalanche.Bruins head coach Marco Sturm explains Casey Mittelstadt’s scratch against UtahBoston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm made forward Casey Mittelstadt a healthy scratch for the team’s game against the Utah Mammoth. Marat Khusnutdinov drew into the lineup in Mittelstadt’s place.Before puck drop, Sturm explained the decision, saying (per Boston Hockey Now):“Casey was alright with it, but there are a lot of other guys, too. I think today it’s a speed game. That’s why a guy like Khuzy is in. Back-to-back game, quick turnaround, we thought we just needed more legs.”The Bruins are set to face the Florida Panthers next on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen whether Mittelstadt will return to the lineup.