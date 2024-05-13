Ex-NHL goaltenders irate with Boston Bruins' goalie interference decision on Sam Bennett's goal

Former NHL goaltenders Martin Biron and Andrew Raycroft expressed discontent with the Bruins' goalie interference decision, which favored the Panthers in Game 4 of the second-round playoff series. They felt the goal should not have stood in the play aligning with regulations.

The Florida Panthers won 3-2 at TD Garden on Sunday. 3:41 into the third period of the game, Panthers’ center Sam Bennett netted the equalizer past goalie Jeremy Swayman, leveling the score 2-2.

The Boston Bruins challenged the goal, citing goaltender interference, as Bennett had seemingly pushed Charlie Coyle into Swayman before scoring. However, after review, the goal was upheld, leaving many, including ex-NHL goalies, puzzled by the decision.

Martin Biron commented that the goal should not have been allowed, emphasizing that even if Swayman may not have saved the rebound, it should not have influenced the decision.

“That should not have been a good goal. I know Swayman most likely wasn’t going to make the save on the rebound but it can’t be a factor in this. Clearly a push the resulted in affecting Swayman inside the crease. #GoalieUnion,” wrote Biron on X.

Andrew Raycroft also condemned the call. He wrote:

“It doesn’t get anymore clean cut than this. Terrible call. Can’t wait to hear the explanation.”

Raycroft referenced an NHL rule stating that if an attacking player pushes, shoves or fouls a defending player, causing contact between the defending player and their own goalkeeper, the contact is attributed to the attacking player. According to this rule, if necessary, a penalty is given to the attacking player, and if a goal is scored as a result of the contact, it should be disallowed.

Fans react to Bruins’ goalie interference decision

Fans were quick to react to the goalie interference decision that went against the Bruins on Sunday. Some were skeptical of the goal and the final call.

“How was that not interference? Very confused. Looked like a clear cross check from behind into swayman,” wrote one fan.

“How is that not blatant interference?!?” seconded another fan.

Meanwhile, some fans believed that the goal deserved to stand. They felt the referees made the right call in ruling for no goalie interference.

“It’s not even a shove. His hands are 4 feet’s apart on the stick,” wrote one fan.

“Hard to call goaltender interference when nobody on the opposing team touched the goaltender 🤷‍♂️… a regular interference should have been called but that is not reviewable,” wrote another.

Some fans recalled the recent altercation where Sam Bennett sucker punched Bruins captain Brad Marchand in Game 3, arguing that Bennett should be out with suspension due to the incident.

"Bennett shouldn’t have been playing. Player safety my a**." - A fan wrote.

Next, the Boston Bruins will play the must-win Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday if they want to survive in the series.