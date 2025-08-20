Former NHLer Cam Jansen shared his thoughts on Milan Lucic signing a professional tryout (PTO) with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Lucic has not played in the NHL since October 21, 2023, when he sustained an ankle injury and was subsequently placed on long-term injured reserve.Following that, Lucic faced controversy due to domestic violence allegations involving his wife in November, after which he took an indefinite leave and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.Milan Lucic has since completed the program, been reinstated by the NHL, and is now seeking to return to the league after nearly two years of absence through this professional tryout opportunity with the Blues.St. Louis Blues @StLouisBluesLINKWe've signed Milan Lucic to a professional tryout. #stlblues DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/fsCekt9xnjOn the Jason Gregor Show, Cam Jansen supported the move of Milan Lucic's PTO with the Blues, stating:&quot;Well, why not? Why not bring him in? I know he's been through some things and we've had him on the pod and I've played against him for many years. I like the guy. We all go through weird things and hopefully he's crawled out of that and apparently he has because the Blues do their due diligence obviously on this kind of stuff. So they're like, &quot;Yeah, come in. See what you could do. Talk to these young kids. You're a winner. You're tough as nails.&quot;However, Jansen expressed skepticism about Lucic's chances due to the Blues' deep roster and concerns about his speed after nearly two years absence from the NHL.&quot;I don't know how his speed's going to be. The Blues are pretty deep this year, and it's just going to be tough to really fill him in. But why not just give him a PTO, see what he could do? Hopefully he does crack the lineup somehow or make the team. If I had to put a percentage on that, I don't know, it would probably be pretty low because they're so deep,&quot; he added.How has Milan Lucic fared in the NHL?NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins - Source: ImagnMilan Lucic has had a 17-year NHL career, playing 1,177 games with the Boston Bruins, LA Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames.Known as a physical power forward, he has recorded 233 goals and 533 assists, totaling 586 points, with 1,301 penalty minutes. The longtime enforcer posted his best season in 2011 with the Bruins, accumulating 30 goals and 62 points while also winning the Stanley Cup with the team.Lucic accumulated two assists in his last season with the Bruins in the 2023-24 season.Also Read: Hockey fans react as 37-year-old Milan Lucic joins Blues on PTO eyeing NHL comeback