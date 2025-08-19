  • home icon
  "Signing people who beat their wives" "Unacceptable": Hockey fans react as 37-year-old Milan Lucic joins Blues on PTO eyeing NHL comeback

"Signing people who beat their wives" "Unacceptable": Hockey fans react as 37-year-old Milan Lucic joins Blues on PTO eyeing NHL comeback

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:35 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
St. Louis Blues and forward Milan Lucic are in agreement for a professional tryout (Source: Imagn)

The St. Louis Blues announced they have signed forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout agreement. General Manager Doug Armstrong confirmed Lucic will attend training camp with the team. Lucic, 37, last played for the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, recording two assists in four games.

Back in November 2023, Milan Lucic got arrested after having an altercation with his wife, Brittany Carnegie, in a drunken state. She had made a frantic 911 call, but later in January 2024, she chose not to testify against Lucic. The player entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has since been reinstated.

The Blues shared the news on X with the caption,

“We’ve signed Milan Lucic to a professional tryout.”
also-read-trending Trending
Soon, fans noticed the post and reacted to the news in the comment section.

“Unacceptable,” one fan wrote.
“Signing people who beat their wives stay classy,” another fan added.
"I hope he makes it! Looks like his personal life has taken a turn for the better. I believe in second chances and I hope he will succeed!" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Between Mailoux and now Lucic not sure what kind of culture the Blues are trying to build," a fan said.
"We all hated Tkachuk before he was a Blue and he then became one of our favorites. Completely different level of talent and years remaining but a little grit would be nice if he makes it," another fan said.
"If he makes the team, who’s on the way out? Joseph and/or Texier? Could see him bringing more than one of those guys for sure so don’t mind this signing," a fan questioned.
Milan Lucic's wife had hinted at his potential comeback

Since the 2023 incident, Milan Lucic and his wife, Brittany Carnegie, have seemingly healed their relationship. Last week, she did a Q and A with her fans on Instagram in which she hinted at Lucic's potential return to the NHL.

Replaying to a fan's question about Lucic's intentions to return to the league, she wrote,

"I’m not sure but he looks great!" with a shirtless picture of Lucic.

Lucic has played 17 NHL seasons with Boston, Calgary, Edmonton and Los Angeles. He has appeared in 1,177 regular-season games and has also won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. His tryout with the Blues gives him a chance at a comeback.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
