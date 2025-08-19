"Signing people who beat their wives" "Unacceptable": Hockey fans react as 37-year-old Milan Lucic joins Blues on PTO eyeing NHL comeback

The St. Louis Blues announced they have signed forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout agreement. General Manager Doug Armstrong confirmed Lucic will attend training camp with the team. Lucic, 37, last played for the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, recording two assists in four games.Back in November 2023, Milan Lucic got arrested after having an altercation with his wife, Brittany Carnegie, in a drunken state. She had made a frantic 911 call, but later in January 2024, she chose not to testify against Lucic. The player entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has since been reinstated.The Blues shared the news on X with the caption,“We’ve signed Milan Lucic to a professional tryout.”Soon, fans noticed the post and reacted to the news in the comment section.“Unacceptable,” one fan wrote.Ev @ev_huckLINK@StLouisBlues Unacceptable“Signing people who beat their wives stay classy,” another fan added.𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 @StickzNPuckLINK@StLouisBlues signing people who beat their wives stay classy&quot;I hope he makes it! Looks like his personal life has taken a turn for the better. I believe in second chances and I hope he will succeed!&quot; a fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Between Mailoux and now Lucic not sure what kind of culture the Blues are trying to build,&quot; a fan said.&quot;We all hated Tkachuk before he was a Blue and he then became one of our favorites. Completely different level of talent and years remaining but a little grit would be nice if he makes it,&quot; another fan said.&quot;If he makes the team, who’s on the way out? Joseph and/or Texier? Could see him bringing more than one of those guys for sure so don’t mind this signing,&quot; a fan questioned.Milan Lucic's wife had hinted at his potential comebackSince the 2023 incident, Milan Lucic and his wife, Brittany Carnegie, have seemingly healed their relationship. Last week, she did a Q and A with her fans on Instagram in which she hinted at Lucic's potential return to the NHL.Replaying to a fan's question about Lucic's intentions to return to the league, she wrote,&quot;I’m not sure but he looks great!&quot; with a shirtless picture of Lucic.Lucic has played 17 NHL seasons with Boston, Calgary, Edmonton and Los Angeles. He has appeared in 1,177 regular-season games and has also won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. His tryout with the Blues gives him a chance at a comeback.