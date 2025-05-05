Ex-NHLer Chris Pronger reacts after $42,000,000 Jets D-man shatters most minutes in Game 7 record

Former NHLer and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger reacted after Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk logged the most ice time in a Game 7 record.

Ad

The Jets staved off elimination with a stunning third-period comeback, defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game 7 of their Round 1 series on Sunday. The Jets secured the victory with Adam Lowry's game-winning goal in double overtime.

During the game, Neal Pionk became the first player to log over 40 minutes on a Game 7 since Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis did so for the Blues against the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes in 1999.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the game, Pronger took to X (Twitter), congratulating Pionk for a remarkable performance:

"Congrats Neal heck of a game and still going strong! Impressive effort tonight."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Neal Pionk, currently signed to a six-year, $42 million contract, has racked up five points through one goal and four assists in the playoffs with a +4 rating.

Neal Pionk collects three assists in Game 7 win

The Winnipeg Jets encountered a major challenge when defenseman Josh Morrissey was injured in the opening period. With their key blueliner out, the team had to endure over four periods of hockey relying on just five defensemen.

Ad

This led to an increased ice time and responsibility for all players. However, defenseman Neal Pionk stood out above the rest, logging a remarkable 44:16 of ice time across 69 shifts, a Game 7 record.

Beyond his defensive contribution, Pionk also made a significant impact offensively. The 29-year-old recorded three assists in the game, including one on Adam Lowry's game-winning double overtime goal.

Notably, the Jets' victory marked them as only the fifth team in NHL history to overcome a multi-goal deficit in the third period of a Game 7. They will now face the Dallas Stars in Round 2, who staged a similar comeback in Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Ad

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, May 9, at Canada Life Centre.

Also Read: At the jaws of defeat, Cole Perfetti scores Jets goal with 3 seconds left, sending Winnipeg whiteout into a frenzy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama