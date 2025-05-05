Ex-NHLer Chris Pronger reacts after $42,000,000 Jets D-man shatters most minutes in Game 7 record

Former NHLer and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger reacted after Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk logged the most ice time in a Game 7 record.
The Jets staved off elimination with a stunning third-period comeback, defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game 7 of their Round 1 series on Sunday. The Jets secured the victory with Adam Lowry's game-winning goal in double overtime.
During the game, Neal Pionk became the first player to log over 40 minutes on a Game 7 since Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis did so for the Blues against the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes in 1999.
After the game, Pronger took to X (Twitter), congratulating Pionk for a remarkable performance:
"Congrats Neal heck of a game and still going strong! Impressive effort tonight."
Neal Pionk, currently signed to a six-year, $42 million contract, has racked up five points through one goal and four assists in the playoffs with a +4 rating.
Neal Pionk collects three assists in Game 7 win
The Winnipeg Jets encountered a major challenge when defenseman Josh Morrissey was injured in the opening period. With their key blueliner out, the team had to endure over four periods of hockey relying on just five defensemen.
This led to an increased ice time and responsibility for all players. However, defenseman Neal Pionk stood out above the rest, logging a remarkable 44:16 of ice time across 69 shifts, a Game 7 record.
Beyond his defensive contribution, Pionk also made a significant impact offensively. The 29-year-old recorded three assists in the game, including one on Adam Lowry's game-winning double overtime goal.
Notably, the Jets' victory marked them as only the fifth team in NHL history to overcome a multi-goal deficit in the third period of a Game 7. They will now face the Dallas Stars in Round 2, who staged a similar comeback in Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, May 9, at Canada Life Centre.
