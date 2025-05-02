Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green shared his thoughts on captain Brady Tkachuk's performance and engagement with fans during the playoffs.
Tkachuk experienced his first postseason hockey since being drafted fourth overall by the Senators in 2018. After falling behind 3-0 in the series, the Senators rallied to win two consecutive games but were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games of Round 1.
After the game, Green praised Tkachuk's handling of his playoff debut, describing him as an outstanding player who is deeply driven to win and improve.
"He's a great player in the league. He wants to win badly. You talk about a team that wants to win and get better — when your captain is at the top of the list for wanting to win and improve. It's not like he just wants to win, he wants to be a better player too. He's very coachable that way. When your captain has that approach, it makes it easier throughout your lineup," Green said.
When asked about Brady Tkachuk's actions after Game 4, where he energized the crowd, Green emphasized that his actions reflect his desire to bring success to Ottawa.
"To be honest, I don't think he's playing anything. I think he's just being himself. He's a passionate guy. He loves winning. I think it's the opposite, to be honest. It's not a play with him. He truly wants to win and wants the city to win and feel good about the hockey team. You couldn't ask for anything more," he added.
Brady Tkachuk amassed seven points through four goals and three assists in his first playoff series. The 25-year-old is signed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators, becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2028.
Auston Matthews praises Brady Tkachuk after Round 1 win
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews praised Brady Tkachuk for his leadership after the Round 1 series win on Wednesday. Matthews said:
"I just told him he's a great competitor, a great leader. They're going to be back. They're a great team, a young team. I got nothing but respect for him. Like you said, I’ve known him a long time. He's a great person, a great player," said Auston Matthews post-game
Meanwhile, Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will be up against the Florida Panthers in Round 2. Notably, this is the second time in 21 years that the Leafs have made it past the first round.
