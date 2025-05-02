Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews praised Brady Tkachuk after the Leafs eliminated the Ottawa Senators in Round 1 of the playoffs.

The Senators' playoff run ended with a 4-2 loss in Game 6 on Wednesday, marking Brady's first postseason experience.

After the game, Matthews said that he told Tkachuk he is a strong competitor and leader, and that the Sens would return to the playoffs. He also expressed deep respect for Brady Tkachuk, describing him as an excellent person and player.

"I just told him he's a great competitor, a great leader. They're going to be back. They're a great team, a young team. I got nothing but respect for him. Like you said, I’ve known him a long time. He's a great person, a great player," said Auston Matthews post-game.

Brady ended the first-round series with seven points accumulated through four goals and three assists in six games.

Auston Matthews and Maple Leafs eliminate Ottawa Senators in Round1

On Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to Round 2 of the playoffs after defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in Game 6 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Auston Matthews was the lone scorer for the Leafs in the opening period, putting the Leafs ahead 1-0 on the power play at 18:50. William Nylander extended the lead to 2-0 just 43 seconds into the second period. At 7:28, Brady Tkachuk cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Senators before heading into the final period.

David Perron tied it 2-2 for the Senators at 12:40 into the third. Just over two minutes later, Max Pacioretty restored the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-2. With less than 20 seconds remaining in the game, Nylander doubled his tally to clinch the series for the Leafs after scoring on the empty net.

Nylander collected three points and Pacioretty notched teo points on the night. Goaltender Joseph Woll made 21 saves and posted a .913 save percentage for the Leafs on the night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be up against the Florida Panthers in Round 2 of their Eastern Conference series.

