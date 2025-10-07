  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Ex-NHLer criticizes Connor McDavid's two year, $25 million Oilers extension for putting pressure on other stars

Ex-NHLer criticizes Connor McDavid's two year, $25 million Oilers extension for putting pressure on other stars

By ARJUN B
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:30 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Ex-NHLer criticizes Connor McDavid's two year, $25 million Oilers extension - Source: Imagn

Former NHL player Colby Cohen criticized Connor McDavid’s new two-year, $25 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers, saying that the deal could create unnecessary pressure on other players around the league.

Ad

McDavid’s contract, which kicks in for the 2026-27 season, carries the same $12.5 million AAV as his current deal, far below what most believe the game’s best player could command on the open market. Many see the move as a team-friendly decision that gives the Oilers more cap flexibility to keep their roster competitive.

However, on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, Cohen argued that while McDavid has every right to make the deal he wants, it sets a difficult precedent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“My opinion is this contract is bad for other players. ... I don't like the contract; I don't like what it does to the other players. I don't like the pressure it puts on other players now,” Cohen said.
Ad

He pointed out that contracts like McDavid’s can make things harder for other players during negotiations, as fanbases often turn on players demanding more money rather than questioning team management.

Cohen cited recent examples, like Jeremy Swayman’s holdout last season, to illustrate how quickly players can become targets.

“So, I just feel like all this does is give more leverage to that crowd to those managers than I would have like to have seen," he said.
Ad

Cohen emphasized his respect for McDavid’s talent, leadership and professionalism but maintained that the deal ultimately benefits owners and management more than players.

McDavid’s new deal will also make him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman shares insight on Connor McDavid’s contract talks

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman described the team’s recent contract discussions with Connor McDavid as “unique,” noting that money and term were never a part of the conversation until after bigger-picture questions were settled.

Ad
“When you have a negotiation, it’s more about back and forth on the terms or the structure of the deal. But that was never talked about,” Bowman said.
“It was really just the other parts of just where we’re headed and the vision for the team and how we’re going to improve and all those types of discussions.”
Ad
youtube-cover

After falling short in back-to-back Finals against the Florida Panthers, Bowman said that Connor McDavid’s decision to take a below-market deal speaks volumes about his priorities. The discount, he noted, will allow the Oilers to strengthen their roster now and in the future.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications