Former NHL player Colby Cohen criticized Connor McDavid’s new two-year, $25 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers, saying that the deal could create unnecessary pressure on other players around the league.McDavid’s contract, which kicks in for the 2026-27 season, carries the same $12.5 million AAV as his current deal, far below what most believe the game’s best player could command on the open market. Many see the move as a team-friendly decision that gives the Oilers more cap flexibility to keep their roster competitive.However, on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, Cohen argued that while McDavid has every right to make the deal he wants, it sets a difficult precedent.“My opinion is this contract is bad for other players. ... I don't like the contract; I don't like what it does to the other players. I don't like the pressure it puts on other players now,” Cohen said.He pointed out that contracts like McDavid’s can make things harder for other players during negotiations, as fanbases often turn on players demanding more money rather than questioning team management.Cohen cited recent examples, like Jeremy Swayman’s holdout last season, to illustrate how quickly players can become targets.“So, I just feel like all this does is give more leverage to that crowd to those managers than I would have like to have seen,&quot; he said.Cohen emphasized his respect for McDavid’s talent, leadership and professionalism but maintained that the deal ultimately benefits owners and management more than players.McDavid’s new deal will also make him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season.Oilers GM Stan Bowman shares insight on Connor McDavid’s contract talksEdmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman described the team’s recent contract discussions with Connor McDavid as “unique,” noting that money and term were never a part of the conversation until after bigger-picture questions were settled.“When you have a negotiation, it’s more about back and forth on the terms or the structure of the deal. But that was never talked about,” Bowman said.“It was really just the other parts of just where we’re headed and the vision for the team and how we’re going to improve and all those types of discussions.”After falling short in back-to-back Finals against the Florida Panthers, Bowman said that Connor McDavid’s decision to take a below-market deal speaks volumes about his priorities. The discount, he noted, will allow the Oilers to strengthen their roster now and in the future.