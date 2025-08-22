Ex-NHLer drops unfiltered take on Auston Matthews’ response to Mitch Marner exit; compares Canadian & US market pressure

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner spent most of their NHL careers together in Toronto. Drafted one year apart, they became key players for the Maple Leafs and shared the spotlight for nearly a decade. That changed on July 1 when Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, ending a long partnership on and off the ice.Matthews spoke publicly about the trade for the first time at Hockey Night in Brampton on Wednesday. He called Marner a great friend and teammate, admitting the team would miss him.“We’ll obviously miss him,” he said. “He’s a great friend, great teammate.”He also framed the move as part of the business side of the game and said the Leafs would keep moving forward.Former NHL defenseman Jason Strudwick shared a different perspective on those comments. He said Matthews likely felt more disappointment than he showed.“The top players, their money is going to be the same everywhere they go,” Strudwick said via TSN OverDrive on Thursday. “I actually give Matthews credit. He gave an answer. I’m guessing on the inside, he’s disappointed.”He pointed out that it could have just as easily been Matthews leaving, given how hockey decisions often work.Strudwick also spoke about what the move could mean for Marner. Having played in both Canadian and American markets, he noted the pressure difference.“There’s a big difference. Attention, focus. And that’s good and bad,” he said. “When things aren’t going well … you can hide easier in a US market.”For Mitch Marner, moving to Vegas could bring a change in how he experiences the game day to day.Mitch Marner’s production shows his value. He scored 27 goals and recorded 102 points last season, one of the top assist totals in the league. In the playoffs, he added 13 points in 13 games, though his numbers slowed against Florida.Matthews faced his own challenges in his first season as captain. He missed 15 games with injuries and finished with 33 goals and 78 points. Though he led the team ranked third in goals, it was a step down from the 69 goals he had the year before.Ryan Reaves on Mitch Marner’s Toronto exitIn July, on a &quot;Cam &amp; Strick&quot; podcast appearance, former Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves spoke about Mitch Marner’s departure from Toronto. He praised Marner’s dedication, saying,“Mitchie earned the right to go wherever he wants. He’s dedicated a lot of his career – his whole career – to Toronto.”Reaves also pointed out the challenges of being a hometown player under constant scrutiny.“I think they can be a little ruthless to him,” he said, adding that constant criticism made things frustrating.Now in Vegas, Mitch Marner is expected to play with Jack Eichel, forming another strong offensive pair.