Ex-NHLer goes scorched earth on Toronto Maple Leafs for reported 20% hike in season ticket prices

The Toronto Maple Leafs have increased their ticket price for the upcoming season by as much as 20%. A report in The Athletic discussed how the Leafs organization has jacked up season ticket prices in some locations to keep up with inflation. News of the hike has not been well-received by fans, with others, like former NHLer Jay Rosehill, teeing off on what such a price hike means to “real fans.”

Rosehill, during an appearance on the Leafs Nation podcast on March 19, went scorched earth in his assessment of what the ticket price hike means to fans. Rosehill stated:

“This is like, people’s, a lot of people’s lives, a lot of people’s passion, it’s like what they do. It’s their thing. And, these tickets have been in people’s families for generations oftentimes. And, you’re doing everything you can to hold on to them, and you picture going with your kids and going with your grandkids and you know, having something that special, and then it gets taken away from you.”

Rosehill’s doubled down on what the price hike means to die-hard fans who will now be unable to afford to keep the tickets in their possession. He added:

“They’re like (Leafs organization) we want more from it.”

Rosehill’s comments underscore the perception of corporate greed driving Toronto Maple Leafs ticket prices as the real fans can no longer hold on to prized season tickets. Rosehill blasted the individuals who could seemingly afford tickets by saying:

“Imagine the d*ckh*ead that comes up in your place to take them with his dress shirt about to burst… oh come on, man, pushing the real fan out is tough.”

It remains to be seen if the price hike ultimately affects the attendance.

Fans irate over Toronto Maple Leafs ticket price hike

The Athletic reported the anger spilling over fans who can no longer afford to keep Toronto Maple Leafs season tickets in their families.

According to a publication from March 17, some season tickets, such as those in the purple section of Scotiabank Arena, went from $8,522 to $10,396. Moreover, the piece reports how the organization is asking fans to pay for playoff tickets upfront for all four rounds.

Reportedly, the playoff ticket package in the purple section costs roughly $14,360. If the team fails to make it to all four playoff rounds, the remaining cost of unused tickets would be credited to next year’s season ticket package.

While the price increase in the purple section is staggering, the increase in the gold section jumped by $2,000 to an eye-watering $28,240. That price works out to $344 per ticket per game.

The playoff package in the gold section spikes to $36,152. That figure works out to about $2,000 per Stanley Cup Final matchup. Unfortunately, such prices have made home games mostly inaccessible to Toronto Maple Leafs fans. While fan anger has spilled over to new proportions, it’s unlikely the organization will cut back on price, especially when it deems current ticket prices “undervalued.”

