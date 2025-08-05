Ex-NHLer Jay Rosehill doesn't mince his words on Nick Robertson's $1.825M deal with Maple Leafs

Former NHL forward Jay Rosehill didn’t mince any words when discussing Nick Robertson’s $1.825 million contract signed last Sunday with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During an appearance on Leafs Morning Take, Rosehill didn’t pull any punches as he laid out his thoughts regarding the situation surrounding Nick Robertson’s deal.

He stated:

“I wish the companies I worked for gave me a million-dollar bonus when they probably weren't really going to utilize any of my assets.”

The comments underscore the fact that Robertson will likely struggle to get into the Maple Leafs' lineup this upcoming season. That’s why news of the contract has caught some fans by surprise.

Rosehill added:

“And he always kind of seems like he wants to be here, but is kind of offended they don't want him as much as he thinks they should. It's just, he's just one of those bubble guys.”

Robertson’s seemingly tenuous grasp on a lineup spot calls his new contract into question, as Rosehill pointed out, Robertson will likely end up on waivers at some point.

Rosehill doubled down on his thoughts by stating:

“And in my mind, I feel like this is a signing to say, hey, we're not writing you off. We're still going to keep you around. Here's a raise. You're probably going to be on waivers at some point in time. If some picks you up, that's that's life, but if not, we expect you to be playing on the Marlies and playing well…”

Check out Rosehill’s comments from the 0:25 mark onward:

Robertson will likely get a chance to prove he belongs in the Maple Leafs’ lineup come training camp. However, he will face tough competition in the team’s bottom six as there are plenty of bodies vying for lineup spots.

Nick Robertson still on the trade block for Maple Leafs

Robertson could struggle to make the Leafs' lineup this fall - Source: Imagn

Despite signing a new contract, Nick Robertson is reportedly still on the trade block. In his latest episode of 32 Thoughts published on August 3, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed how the Pittsburgh Penguins could be a potential landing spot for the 23-year-old forward.

Friedman also added that there might be interest from the Columbus Blue Jackets, but there’s no imminent deal in place.

The trade rumors have once again picked up for Robertson as his lack of a guaranteed lineup spot has cast doubt over his future with the team. Additionally, the Maple Leafs’ new acquisitions this summer have seemingly pushed Robertson down the depth chart.

It’s unclear what Nick Robertson’s market value might be at this point. While Pittsburgh would make sense for the former second-round pick, the Maple Leafs would be lucky to get any significant assets in return.

For the time being, Robertson will be competing for a bottom-six role in a crowded field that already features trade candidates Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, and David Kampf.

