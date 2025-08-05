NHL insider gets 100% honest about Nick Robertson's $1.825 million 'fair' settlement with Maple Leafs

NHL insider Mark Masters shared his thoughts on the one-year $1.825 million contract Nick Robertson signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The deal allowed the restricted free agent to sidestep a scheduled arbitration hearing.

Ad

Robertson filed for arbitration on July 5, with the hearing set for last Sunday.

"Fair, kind of right in the middle (for both sides)," Masters said on Tuesday, via "First Up."

He noted that the Leafs have a crowded bottom-six forward group, so it will be interesting to see how Robertson fits into the lineup.

"The issue for Robertson is they're not going to play him in the top six, and then where does he fit in the bottom six?" Masters said.

Ad

Trending

"So I think it's a fair deal. Glad they could get it done, and there's still lots to be worked out come training camp time, just to see how where a guy who was a healthy scratch and 10 of 13 playoff games last year can can fit in."

Robertson is fresh off a season where he set a career-high 15 goals in 69 games, while also contributing two points in three playoff games.

Ad

NHL analyst addresses on Nick Robertson's trade rumors

Despite Nick Robertson signing a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, trade chatter around him continues to swirl.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said that a move could still be in play, especially with fan speculation linking him to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I had a couple people ask me about the possibility of Nick Robertson in Pittsburgh," Friedman said on Monday, via the “32 Thoughts” podcast. "Obviously, Kyle Dubas knows him. They got the arbitration settled on Saturday at $1.25 million. The Maple Leafs have to clear some bodies there. They’ve got a lot of them.”

Ad

Friedman also pointed to the connection between Robertson and Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, who drafted him in 2019 while running Toronto’s front office. He said there’s been some curiosity around the league about whether Dubas wants to bring Robertson to Pittsburgh.

Friedman added that Toronto’s crowded forward group would likely force the team to move a player or two to make room.

It’s unclear what direction the Leafs will take with Robertson, but the door to a trade appears to remain slightly open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama