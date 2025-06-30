Penguins GM Kyle Dubas gives big take on Evgeni Malkin’s Pittsburgh future

Don't be so sure that next season will be the last of Evgeni Malkin's legendary career.

Reports over the last few weeks suggested that the 2025-26 campaign will be the last we see of Malkin as a Pittsburgh Penguin, whether he retires or not. However, it may be a little premature to assume that.

On Monday, general manager Kyle Dubas spoke to the media and was asked about Evgeni Malkin's future for the first time since. Team reporter Taylor Haase shared the update provided by Dubas in a story for DK Pittsburgh Sports linked to on X (formerly Twitter).

"No," Dubas said. "I talked to Geno at the end of the year, after the year. I get it; it's the last year of his contract, and it's been a topic of discussion. We'll meet at the Olympic break this year and see where Geno's at, and meet at the end of the year.

"It's strange; he's going to be 39 at the end of July. He's still playing at a very high level for a player of that age. He means a great deal to the community. Our focus is on treating him right, pushing him to continue to be at his best this year, and do right by him by continuing to communicate with him where he stands," Dubas added.

Malkin is entering the final season of the four-year, $24,400,000 contract extension he signed with the Penguins in 2022.

Sidney Crosby wants to keep playing with Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh

With rumors over the weekend about Sidney Crosby being traded, insiders have once again reiterated the Penguins captain's desire to remain in Pittsburgh.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, a big reason for it is that Crosby wants to play it out with longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin. NHL Rumour Report shared Seravalli's comments on Sportsnet 960 on X.

"Sidney Crosby wants to remain a Penguin; there's a strong belief that he wants to play out the tenure of Evgeni Malkin, who's entering the last year of his deal, and then could potentially reevaluate where he's at; there are 3 or 4 teams watching," Seravalli said.

Expand Tweet

The 2025-26 season will be Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin's 20th season together on the Pittsburgh Penguins, an unprecedented feat in sports history.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that the two hope to continue that in the years to come.

