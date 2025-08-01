Ex-NHLer Jay Rosehill reacts as former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry's concert amid dating rumors

NHL analyst Jay Rosehill shared his thoughts about Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's dating rumors. Trudeau and Perry were seen having dinner together in Montreal. They ate at Le Violon, a fine-dining restaurant. TMZ first reported the story and shared photos online.Speaking on the Leafs' Nation's &quot;Leafs Morning Take,&quot; Rosehill said he had no idea about the situation, and he’s not a fan of either person.&quot;I don't keep up with stuff in the summer,&quot; Rosehill said (Timestamp: 1:21 onwards).&quot; I have no idea what you're talking about, A. And B, I'm so happy I don't.&quot;Rosehill said he avoids the news in summer and uses his phone less. He finds online talk too much sometimes. Rosehill also said he doesn’t care about Trudeau or Perry.&quot;But Trudeau and Perry are like, Are you guys serious? Let's get serious,&quot; Rosehill said. &quot;I'm a fan of either of those two. Not really a fan of either of them, so I don't care, I guess.&quot;Two days later, Justin Trudeau was also spotted at Perry’s concert in Montreal. He was seen in the crowd, singing along to “Firework.”A video showed Justin Trudeau wearing a black T-shirt, enjoying the music.Katy Perry recently ended her relationship with Orlando Bloom. They have a daughter (Daisy), whom they will co-parent. Trudeau also separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023. He also stepped down as Prime Minister earlier this year. So far, neither he nor Perry has commented, and people are just speculating.George Kittle's story about Justin TrudeauGeorge Kittle discussed meeting Justin Trudeau at a hockey game in Canada in July. He was in a suite with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Georges St-Pierre. During the third period, Trudeau arrived with his son and several security guards.&quot;That night was USA-Canada (game during 4 Nations tournament), ...,&quot; Kittle said. &quot;And then the third period, Trudeau was in my suite as well. I talked to him. He had his son with him. He could not have been nicer.&quot;Kittle felt awkward when fans nearby started yelling at him. Some told him to punch Trudeau, which made things uncomfortable. Security sat between Kittle and the fans. Kittle decided to stay quiet and not get involved.&quot;And they're saying, 'Punch that dude in the face.'&quot; Kittle said. &quot;He's just getting chirped the entire time. His son's right there. Like, just leave the dude alone, man. It's a hockey game.&quot;Kittle was surprised by how many people were upset with the former prime minister.