Mike Johnson had high praise for Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk and his standout performance for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.The former NHL player said that Tkachuk seemed to &quot;relish&quot; the opportunity to represent his country, and likened his play to a superhero.&quot;Yeah, he was Captain America,&quot; Johnson said on Friday, via the NHL Network. &quot;He was incredible and I think it's a real testament to his game his personality, and the different ways that he can impact his team's success.&quot;Tkachuk's regular season production slightly dipped compared to previous years. However, Johnson believes Tkachuk truly shines with his intensity and physicality while playing for his country.&quot;The fact that his stats went down, but the perception of his game went up,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;He didn't score 30 goals this year, didn't have 80 points, but we saw what he can do certainly when he represents his country.&quot; Johnson said.Johnson also suggested that Tkachuk's game may be better suited for high-stakes, emotionally-charged situations like playoff hockey.&quot;Imagine what Brady Tkachuk could do when it matters more,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;When he plays for something that is that emotional and that physical, because that's what he's better at than just about anybody in the league.&quot;Beyond Tkachuk's on-ice heroics, Johnson praised his leadership qualities, noting that he is &quot;vocal,&quot; &quot;passionate&quot; and &quot;in your face as a teammate.&quot;Mike Rupp's take on Brady TkachukMike Rupp acknowledged that player rankings often focus heavily on points. He said it often makes sense since scoring more goals than the opponent is the ultimate objective.However, Rupp highlighted how Brady Tkachuk can change the course of a game in ways that don’t always show up in the box score.&quot;His numbers were a little bit down for him, but all those other intangibles that he brings is what makes him so valuable and how you can't underestimate that on a list like this,&quot; Rupp said on Friday, via the NHL Network. &quot;I mean, he can impact a game and not be on the score sheet.&quot;Rupp is excited to see Tkachuk's continued development with the Senators. He also predicted that the forward will be a fixture in the playoffs for years to come.