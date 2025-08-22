  • home icon
  Ex-NHLer Marc Methot makes his thoughts clear on 'lazy' Jake Sanderson vs. Lane Hutson debate amid shocking USA Olympic camp snub

Ex-NHLer Marc Methot makes his thoughts clear on ‘lazy’ Jake Sanderson vs. Lane Hutson debate amid shocking USA Olympic camp snub

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:08 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Marc Methot weighs in on Lane Hutson snub from USA Olympic camp (Source: Imagn)

Earlier this week, USA Hockey announced 44 players for its Olympic Orientation Camp, and the list did not feature Lane Hutson's name. The camp will be held in Plymouth, Michigan, on August 26–27. The list included Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson but left out the Montreal Canadiens' rookie. The decision surprised many fans who expected Hutson to be invited.

People are comparing the two young defensemen. Former NHL player Marc Methot has also joined the discussion. Methot shared a post on X and said that Sanderson is a complete player who fits international hockey.

"You’re going to take flack for this take from some, but I agree with you," Methot wrote. "Sanderson is a complete player. International play is different than the NHL. It’s very heavy hockey. Hutson is more dynamic offensively and I love watching him play. Very entertaining."
Methot stressed that the U.S. needs defensemen who can handle heavy hockey, referring to Hutson's incomplete development for international hockey.

"But the US needs stability and strong defensemen who can put out fires against Canada," Methot wrote. "The US won’t win in a track meet, they need the games to be tight. (Mackinnon is on the second line lol)"
Since Canada's offensive line is going to be so stacked, Methot said the comparison between Sanderson and Lane Hutson is "lazy."

"Anyway, I think the comparison is lazy, emotional and misplaced," Methot wrote. "Both are terrific young players. This shouldn’t be between Sanderson and Hutson, it should be between players like Fox (for example) and Hutson."
Sanderson, 23, had a career-high year with Ottawa in 2024-25. He scored 11 goals and 46 assists for 57 points, and averaged more than 24 minutes per game. He led the Senators in ice time and blocked shots with 163.

Meanwhile, Lane Hutson, who is two years younger than Sanderson, made an impressive NHL debut with Montreal. He scored six goals and 60 assists for 66 points, and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

Methot’s point is that the real debate is not between them. Instead, the question is how Hutson compares with other top U.S. defensemen like Adam Fox.

Mike Morreale ranked Jake Sanderson higher than Lane Hutson

Previously, in mid-July, NHL.com's Mike Morreale ranked Jake Sanderson as the top young defenseman under 25. He praised Sanderson’s strong defensive game, heavy ice time, and ability to play in all situations. Morreale also predicted that Sanderson could win the Norris Trophy within three seasons.

"The 23-year-old will win the Norris Trophy within the next three seasons. " Morreale wrote, via NHL.com.

Meanwhile, Lane Hutson was placed fifth on the list, following his impressive rookie season and winning the Calder Trophy. Morreale noted Hutson’s offensive skills but placed Sanderson higher for his all-around game and defensive reliability.

Abhilasha Aditi

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Krutik Jain
