Former NHLer and analyst Marc Methot criticized Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance at the Caesars Superdome.

Lamar delivered a powerful show, featuring a medley of his biggest hits like "Humble," "All the Stars" and "Not Like Us." SZA joined him for a duet, and the choreography received high praise, adding to the excitement of the event.

Lamar also playfully mentioned Drake during his performance. He skipped the lyrics that controversially refer to Drake but continued to sing the line that mentioned "tryna strike a chord, and it's probably A minor." The crowd joined in and sang along.

Despite the positive reception from fans, Marc Methot took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the live performance. He questioned the decision to have Kendrick Lamar's performance, suggesting that the execution didn't translate well in a live setting.

The former NHLer took to X and mentioned Shakira as a performer he would rather see.

"Why do they keep doing this? Love Kendrick, but this stuff doesn’t work live. It sounds awful. Give me Shakira."

Many fans online believe Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl was the final nail in the coffin of his feud with Drake.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LIX turned out to be a one-sided contest as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory.

The win marked the Eagles' second Super Bowl title win, ending the Chiefs' pursuit of a historic three-peat.

Fans react to Marc Methot's criticism of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Marc Methot's criticism of Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. One said:

"You arent wrong. I've seen WuTang, Nas, Tribe, and many others. Live rap is incredibly difficult."

Another chimed in:

"Holy moly that was tough to listen to. Even the choreography wasn't that cool. Underwhelming at best."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Give me the local band playing at the local seedy bar. I've seen probably 30 halftime shows .. that would have been seen as enjoyable by only Kendricks hard core fans," a third fan suggested.

"The Prince halftime show has been gracing my feed this last week and I'm glad," another posted.

"Shakira belongs to the world cup thank you very much," one X user wrote.

Marc Methot, who had a long 13-year NHL career, serves as a hockey analyst for TSN.

