  • Ex-Eagles LB delivers verdict on Super Bowl halftime show - "Kendrick Lamar just murdered Drake in front of 120 million people"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Feb 10, 2025 02:36 GMT
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty
Kendrick Lamar's performance attacked Drake with hit song 'Not Like us' - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the Super Bowl LIX halftime with a huge advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs. In a rematch of two seasons ago, Jalen Hurts' team dominated through all areas, taking a 24-0 score before Kendrick Lamar took the stage for the halftime show.

Kendrick was chosen as the performer for this year, and the West Coast rapper did not disappoint. Fresh off his new album, he performed many of his new songs, mingling with some performances involving SZA, including their hit "All The Stars."

However, the biggest moment from Kendrick's performance happened when he played "Not Like Us", a song related to his beef with fellow rapper Drake. The entire stadium sang along to Lamar's famous line "and it's probably a minor", one of the best lines of the beef between the two rappers.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho echoed the sentiment around the song, stating that Kendrick "murdered Drake in front of 120 million people":

हिन्दी