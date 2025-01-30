Ex-NHLer pins Maple Leafs' offensive slowdown on Craig Berube's new system, issues caution

NHL insiders are pointing to an adjustment period involving Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube as one of the main reasons the team has been misfiring recently. Former Leafs right wing and TSN hockey analyst Mike Johnson shared his views about the team’s recent dip in form.

Speaking during the "Leafs Breakfast" segment on "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo," Johnson told the hosts that Toronto was trying to make all the pieces fit.

"I think a lot of it is adapting to the new coach,” Johnson said on Thursday. “They wanted to implement a different system, and you have to respect the fact that all these talented, successful players were willing to embrace something entirely foreign to them — with the belief that it would make them more dangerous and effective in the playoffs.”

Johnson also addressed the Leafs' 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and losing first place in the Atlantic Division. Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves at Scotiabank Arena to hand Toronto its second loss in four days.

The analyst said that the Leafs' recent losses stemmed from a misfiring offense and that might be the reason they won't win their division.

“They don’t score,” Johnson said.

Toronto hasn’t scored more than one goal in five of its last eight games.

Craig Berube calls on Leafs players to defend better

Toronto coach Craig Berube highlighted that his playersw need to do a better job of keeping the puck out of their net.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube (center) with his team. (Credit: IMAGN)

“We gave up the first goal, we have to win that battle down there below our goal line,” Berube said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. “We had coverage in front but just got through us, we have to be better there. Their power-play goal, we tipped the puck in. That’s a play there where we have to block that shot, not with your stick, so we made a couple mistakes but we battled.”

He added that the Maple Leafs have to be more clinical in converting attempts into goals.

“We had a lot of shot attempts and they blocked a lot of shots so in the end we have to do a better job of getting those through,” Berube said.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews urged his team to keep pushing to improve their scoring game. The Leafs have a tough away game against an in-form Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

