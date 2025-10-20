Ex-NHLer Theo Fleury sounds off against Canadians’ "No Kings" protests in downtown Toronto: "Stupid is as stupid does"

Former NHLer Theo Fleury unleashed a fiery rant on social media, targeting Canadians who joined the global "No Kings" protest against US President Donald Trump.

Fleury took to X (formerly called Twitter) to mock participants in downtown Toronto's demonstration outside the U.S. consulate. He wrote:

"Canadians protesting “No Kings” when they under the rule of a king explains why are country is going nowhere fast. The galatically stupid believing the misinformation from Canadian MSM. You honestly can’t make this shit up. You can’t fix this. Stupid is as stupid does. Being awake is a curse. You can’t escape stupid."

On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Toronto for the “No Tyrants” protests, a Canadian adaptation of the global “No Kings” movement, renamed to respect Canada’s connection to King Charles III.

According to reports, the event was part of over 2,700 demonstrations worldwide, with similar rallies in Ottawa, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Protesters carried signs like “Keep Canada Free” and “No U.S. Takeover,” voicing concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, authoritarian rhetoric, and perceived threats to Canadian sovereignty.

Theo Fleury praises Donald Trump's leadership after Gaza ceasefire deal

Last week, Theo Fleury praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership following the signing of a historic Gaza ceasefire agreement at a peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Trump joined other world leaders to formalize the first phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner-hostage swap and sets the stage for rebuilding efforts in the war-torn region.

Fleury took to X (Twitter) to congratulate Trump, writing:

"The communists aren't happy tonight!!!! #Peace2025 Congrats @realDonaldTrump on a historic achievement today."

Theo Fleury, drafted No. 166 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1987 NHL draft, played in the league for 16 seasons. He had a stint of 11 years with the Flames, winning a Stanley Cup with them in 1989.

Fleury amassed 1,088 points through 455 goals and 633 assists in 1,084 games while also playing for the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Colorado Avalanche, in addition to the Flames.

