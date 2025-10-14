Theo Fleury congratulates Donald Trump as US President, world leaders sign Gaza ceasefire deal at peace summit

Former NHLer Theo Fleury congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump as he and other world leaders signed a historic Gaza ceasefire deal at a Middle East peace summit in Egypt on Monday.Fleury praised his leadership with a congratulatory message on the Gaza ceasefire:&quot;The communists aren’t happy tonight!!!! #Peace2025 Congrats @realDonaldTrump on a historic achievement today,&quot; he wrote on X.Theo Fleury @TheoFleury14LINKThe communists aren’t happy tonight!!!! #Peace2025 Congrats @realDonaldTrump on a historic achievement today.Following intense negotiations, President Trump signed the Gaza ceasefire agreement alongside other leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The White House X account posted a video of the &quot;historic moment.&quot;The ceasefire took effect on October 10, allowing thousands of Palestinians to return north and marking the first major de-escalation since the war's escalation in late 2023, which has claimed nearly 68,000 lives, mostly civilians.&quot;A new and beautiful day is rising and now the rebuilding begins,&quot; said Trump via BBC, praising regional leaders who helped cement the truce between Israel and Hamas.&quot;According to the BBC, 20 of the Israeli hostages are believed to be alive, with Hamas also expected to return the remains of up to 28 deceased hostages. Meanwhile, Israel is set to release approximately 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza.How long did Theo Fleury play in the NHL?#14 Theoren Fleury - Source: ImagnTheo Fleury was drafted No. 166 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1987 NHL draft. He played in the league for 15 seasons, including 11 with the Flames.Fleury won a Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989. Apart from the Flames, Fleury also played for the Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Chicago Blackhawks. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada in 2002.Theo Fleury racked up 1,088 points through 455 goals and 633 assists in 1,084 career games. However, he has not been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.Also Read: Dominik Hasek claims Donald Trump may use &quot;illegal action&quot; in major warning against US President's potential re-election in 2028