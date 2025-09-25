  • home icon
  Dominik Hasek claims Donald Trump may use "illegal action" in major warning against US President's potential re-election in 2028

Dominik Hasek claims Donald Trump may use "illegal action" in major warning against US President's potential re-election in 2028

By Abhishek Dilta
Published Sep 25, 2025 03:55 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn
Dominik Hasek claims Donald Trump may use "illegal action" in major warning against US President's potential re-election in 2028 - Source: Imagn

Legendary goaltender Dominik Hasek once again criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on social media. Hasek issued a major warning, claiming that Trump may resort to illegal actions to influence a potential re-election in 2028 in his favor.

Hasek reposted a post from California Governor Gavin Newsom, where Newsom expressed his fear, mentioning:

“I fear that we will not have an election in 2028 — I truly believe this in the core of my soul — unless we wake up to what’s happening in this country.”

Reposting Newsom’s message, Dominik Hasek shared his views on X (formerly called Twitter):

“YES! Absolutely! Trump and his administration will do anything (including illegal actions) to stay in power after 2028, even if it means canceling the election. We must not let that happen. We must not give in to him. We must work hard every day to prevent this from happening.”
Dominik Hasek has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump

Dominik Hasek has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for years. His criticism has focused on Trump's foreign policy failures, particularly regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Hasek sees as a direct threat to democracy and his native Czechia.

Hasek has repeatedly accused Trump on social media of breaking his promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war, criticizing Trump after the Russian missiles hit Ukraine in April.

Hasek was drafted 199th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1983 NHL draft. He won the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender, six times. In 1997 and 1998, Hasek also won the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player.

Hasek won the Stanley Cup twice with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002 and 2008. He played for the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and the Ottawa Senators over 16 years in the NHL, posting a record of 389-223-82-13. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

Also Read: Dominik Hasek slams Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Alaska summit, calls out Russian President’s 'red-carpet' welcome by U.S. Soldiers

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Bhargav
