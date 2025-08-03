  • home icon
  Ex-NHLer Thomas Hickey opines $90,000,000 Boston Bruins superstar cannot carry franchise back to Stanley Cup glory on his own

Ex-NHLer Thomas Hickey opines $90,000,000 Boston Bruins superstar cannot carry franchise back to Stanley Cup glory on his own

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 03, 2025 06:12 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Ex-NHLer Thomas Hickey opines $90,000,000 Boston Bruins superstar cannot carry franchise back to Stanley Cup glory on his own - Source: Imagn

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak achieved his third consecutive 100-point season in 2024-25, but despite his stellar performance, the team failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

A strong regular season was undermined by slow starts, injuries, and a struggling offense. The Bruins’ reliance on an aging core and lack of effective secondary scoring contributed to their last-place finish in the Atlantic Division with a 33-39-10 record.

On NHL Network, former NHLer Thomas Hickey opined that Pastrnak cannot single-handedly lead the Bruins to Stanley Cup success.

He noted that while Pastrnak often carries the team, the forward group lacks the necessary depth and high-end talent to complement him.

Hickey highlighted that, despite a solid defensive core with Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, and a capable goaltender in Jeremy Swayman seeking a rebound season, the Bruins are missing key ingredients.

“I think they're missing ingredients, too. David Pastrnak can't do everything on his own, despite what he showed us in the past, when he actually does do everything alone,” Hickey said.
He added:

“It's a bunch of good hockey players, but you look around the NHL, if you don't have that superstar, you've got a bunch of really good players. If you have one, you gotta surround them with a little bit more pop, a little bit of high end. I think I feel safe saying they're missing ingredients, but Boston, it's a tough team to bet against. I just don't think they're there right now.”
David Pastrnak, who’s currently signed to an eight-year, $90 million contract, accumulated 106 points through 43 goals and 63 assists in 82 games last term.

David Pastrnak praises Juraj Slafkovsky’s growth but points to lack of humility

In an interview with the Slovak media outlet Sport.Sk, David Pastrnak commented on Juraj Slafkovsky’s development, noting that the young NHL player is gaining experience each year.

He expressed optimism about Slafkovsky’s continued progress, but suggested that Slafkovsky lacks humility and could benefit from showing more to serve as a positive example for younger players.

"Juraj is still a young player who is gaining experience in the NHL every year," Pastrnak said.This season it was already clear that he gave the team more than before. He has a good physique, is good in front of goal with skillful hands. I believe that he will continue to progress, which will only be good for him and Slovak hockey. He just needs a little more humility, he should set an example for the young.”
Juraj Slaflovsky is currently signed to an eight-year, $60.8 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs’ first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft accumulated a career-best 51 points through 18 goals and 33 assists in 79 games.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
