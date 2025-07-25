Ex-NHLer wants Maple Leafs to target Nazem Kadri & $39,375,000 NY Rangers star via trade

Former NHL forward Jay Rosehill believes Nazem Kadri and Vincent Trocheck are two players the Toronto Maple Leafs should consider trading for. He feels both veterans could strengthen the team's forward group and bring a more complete structure to the lineup.

"The one that stands out to me is Nazem Kadri," Rosehill said on Friday's edition of Leafs Morning Take (Timestamp: 41:00). "I think if you put him on this roster, and you step back and look at it ... It looks really deep and really heavy, and the skill is still there."

He explained that Kadri’s experience, edge and leadership would be valuable to a team like Toronto. Rosehill also noted that Kadri’s mindset is focused on winning and professionalism, something he thinks would lift the players around him.

Kadri, who now plays for the Calgary Flames, had 35 goals in the 2024–25 season. He played all 82 games and continued to contribute on the power play. His contract runs through the 2028–29 season with a $7 million cap hit.

Rosehill also named Vincent Trocheck as a good fit for the Leafs.

“To fill it with a high-end guy like Trocheck, it would just be like, the balance would just be humming,” Rosehill said.

Trocheck, who plays for the New York Rangers, had 59 points last season and plays a solid two-way game. He’s signed through 2028–29 on a $39.375 million contract, with a $5.625 million cap hit each year.

Rosehill added it might be difficult to make these moves happen, especially with Trocheck possibly being named captain in New York and Kadri’s no-move clause. However, in his view, both players would give Toronto more depth and maturity.

He believes bringing in experienced forwards like Kadri and Trocheck would help the Leafs find more consistency and compete harder in the playoffs.

The Flames see Nazem Kadri as a key player

On Tuesday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli spoke about the trade buzz around Nazem Kadri. He said the Calgary Flames are not trying to trade him.

"Kadri does not appear to be on the move," Seravalli said on B/R Open Ice.

He added that the Flames have no interest in moving him. Unless something changes, no deal is expected.

Despite recent trade rumors, Kadri called the speculation “a little bit bizarre,” saying it’s strange to see his name in trade discussions so often. Still, NHL insiders like Jeff Marek have reported that Kadri could be open to a move if the situation is right.

