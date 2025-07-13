Flames' Nazem Kadri gets 100% real about 'bizarre' Maple Leafs trade rumors

Nazem Kadri has heard his name in trade rumors throughout the summer, especially in reports predicting his move back to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kadri is under contract with the Calgary Flames till 2029, on a deal worth $49 million with a $7 million cap hit each year. However, that hasn't stopped people from making bold predictions.

The 34-year-old was asked about the Leafs trade rumors on the Knight Shift podcast. Kadri said that it's a bit strange to see his face pop up online, but he doesn’t mind the talk. However, there is no foundation to the rumors.

"It’s (the rumors) happened quite often over the last couple months," Kadri said. "It’s a little bit bizarre scrolling around and seeing your face pop up and your name pop up."

Kadri added that during the off-season, people want something to discuss because there really isn't much going on. So he understands the necessity of trade rumors.

"Obviously, the rumour mill is pretty strong, especially around these parts. A lot of the times, the rumours can catch some fire and the fire turns into bigger fires,” he added.

Kadri played ten seasons with the Maple Leafs from 2009 to 2019. He had his best year there in 2016–17, scoring 61 points. Many Leafs fans still like him and believe that he fits Toronto’s new direction. The Leafs have more salary cap space after trading Mitch Marner, so they could afford Kadri’s salary.

This past season, Kadri scored 35 goals and collected 67 points. He still plays in a physical style and brings experience to the Flames lineup, something which the Leafs would now value.

Even with all this talk, some insiders say a trade is unlikely. David Pagnotta said he doesn’t see a deal that makes sense for both teams.

"I think they would entertain it," Pagnotta said."(But) I don't see a fit that makes sense for both sides."

Insider Jeff Marek's comment on Nazem Kadri

Nazem Kadri may be traded, but only if the Calgary Flames get a strong offer. NHL analyst Jeff Marek shared this take on the “Sekeres & Price” show. He said general manager Craig Conroy is not trying to move Kadri but is probably willing to look at offers.

"I would imagine for the right price for Nazem Kadri — Conroy would certainly listen," Marek said."...I would imagine that if presented the right opportunity, Kadri would probably go. But I don't think he wants to go to a non-contender. If he goes at all."

For now, Nazem Kadri has control over his future with a no-movement clause.

