Maple Leafs fans urge Nazem Kadri to 'come back home' amid piling trade rumors

Nazem Kadri’s latest Instagram post caught the attention of many Toronto Maple Leafs fans. Kadri started his NHL career with the Maple Leafs and played there for 10 seasons. In 2019, he was traded. In 561 games for Toronto, Kadri scored 161 goals and had 196 assists.

Ad

On Saturday, Kadri shared photos of himself golfing and working out, with the caption:

“Lately 25’.”

Ad

Trending

The comment section quickly filled with people asking him to come back to Toronto.

“Brother, we need you back,” one fan wrote.

“Come back to Toronto everyone misses you,” another said.

"Kadri back in blue," another commented.

via Instagram/@ 43kadri

Many fans repeated the same message: “Come back home.”

Ad

"Come back to Toronto! You are the missing piece!," a fan said.

"We want you back home in TO Naz," another commented.

"Need you back home brother," one user said.

via Instagram/@ 43kadri

Kadri is an important part of the Calgary Flames' lineup and has completed three seasons with the team. But with trade rumors going around, many Leafs fans are hoping for a reunion. They haven’t forgotten Kadri’s time in Toronto, and clearly, they still want him back.

Ad

Insiders doubt Nazem Kadri’s return to Maple Leafs amid trade rumors

Earlier this week, TSN insider Darren Dreger spoke about Nazem Kadri's Maple Leafs return rumors. He said it makes sense that the Leafs are interested but Kadri is not available.

Dreger explained that top-six forwards are hard to find. If Calgary makes Kadri available, many teams will want him. This could lead to a bidding war.

Ad

"When you're hungry for that type of forward, they're just not available." Dreger said about Leafs' on "First Up." podcast. "And truth is, Nazem Kadri isn't available. Not saying that he will, won't be available... (but) He likes it in Calgary."

On Wednesday, NHL insider David Pagnotta said the Leafs may think about it, but the fit is not clear. Kadri has a $7 million cap hit and a contract through 2029. That makes things harder for Toronto.

Ad

"I think they (Leafs) would entertain it," Pagnotta said to Nick Alberga. "I just don't see a fit with Toronto."

Pagnotta also said Calgary’s general manager, Craig Conroy, wants the team to stay strong. That means they likely won’t trade Kadri soon. Kadri plays an important role in their top-six forward group.

However, analysts like Spencer Lazary believe Kadri could play as a second-line center for the Leafs if he joins the team. But for now, the deal seems unlikely. Most insiders agree that there are too many challenges. Kadri is a valuable player, and Calgary is not ready to move him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama