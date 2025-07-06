Maple Leafs fans urge Nazem Kadri to 'come back home' amid piling trade rumors

Nazem Kadri’s latest Instagram post caught the attention of many Toronto Maple Leafs fans. Kadri started his NHL career with the Maple Leafs and played there for 10 seasons. In 2019, he was traded. In 561 games for Toronto, Kadri scored 161 goals and had 196 assists.
On Saturday, Kadri shared photos of himself golfing and working out, with the caption:
“Lately 25’.”
The comment section quickly filled with people asking him to come back to Toronto.
“Brother, we need you back,” one fan wrote.
“Come back to Toronto everyone misses you,” another said.
"Kadri back in blue," another commented.
Many fans repeated the same message: “Come back home.”
"Come back to Toronto! You are the missing piece!," a fan said.
"We want you back home in TO Naz," another commented.
"Need you back home brother," one user said.
Kadri is an important part of the Calgary Flames' lineup and has completed three seasons with the team. But with trade rumors going around, many Leafs fans are hoping for a reunion. They haven’t forgotten Kadri’s time in Toronto, and clearly, they still want him back.
Insiders doubt Nazem Kadri’s return to Maple Leafs amid trade rumors
Earlier this week, TSN insider Darren Dreger spoke about Nazem Kadri's Maple Leafs return rumors. He said it makes sense that the Leafs are interested but Kadri is not available.
Dreger explained that top-six forwards are hard to find. If Calgary makes Kadri available, many teams will want him. This could lead to a bidding war.
"When you're hungry for that type of forward, they're just not available." Dreger said about Leafs' on "First Up." podcast. "And truth is, Nazem Kadri isn't available. Not saying that he will, won't be available... (but) He likes it in Calgary."
On Wednesday, NHL insider David Pagnotta said the Leafs may think about it, but the fit is not clear. Kadri has a $7 million cap hit and a contract through 2029. That makes things harder for Toronto.
"I think they (Leafs) would entertain it," Pagnotta said to Nick Alberga. "I just don't see a fit with Toronto."
Pagnotta also said Calgary’s general manager, Craig Conroy, wants the team to stay strong. That means they likely won’t trade Kadri soon. Kadri plays an important role in their top-six forward group.
However, analysts like Spencer Lazary believe Kadri could play as a second-line center for the Leafs if he joins the team. But for now, the deal seems unlikely. Most insiders agree that there are too many challenges. Kadri is a valuable player, and Calgary is not ready to move him.
