  Ex-Ranger K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison gets 'spontaneous tattoos' followed by steak lunch in New York

Ex-Ranger K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison gets 'spontaneous tattoos' followed by steak lunch in New York

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:30 GMT
Ex-Ranger K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison gets 'spontaneous tattoos' followed by steak lunch in New York [via IG/@addison.clark]

This weekend, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller’s girlfriend Addison Clark shared a couple of Instagram Stories documenting her day in New York City.

In the first story, Addison was seen inside a tattoo studio crouching in front of a mirror as she clicked a selfie. She was dressed in black with sneakers and a pearl necklace.

“Spontaneous Tattoos Today,” Addison captioned the story tagging the location as New York.

In the second story, she posted a photo of a grilled steak neatly sliced and served on a wooden board. On the table behind it were dipping sauces including ketchup and mayonnaise.

via Instagram /@addison.clark
via Instagram /@addison.clark

Earlier this offseason, defenseman K’Andre Miller was traded from the New York Rangers to the Carolina Hurricanes in a sign-and-trade deal. The 24-year-old agreed to an eight-year, $60 million contract with Carolina before the move was finalized. In return, the Rangers received defense prospect Scott Morrow, a conditional 2026 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

K’Andre Miller bids emotional farewell to New York

Earlier this week, K’Andre Miller shared a heartfelt farewell message on his Instagram reflecting on his time with the New York Rangers following his recent move to the Carolina Hurricanes. In his message, Miller spoke directly to Rangers fans.

He mentioned how much he will miss the energy of Madison Square Garden and the unforgettable sound of “Let’s Go Rangers” chants. He shared that the support of the fanbase left a lasting impression on him.

He also took a moment to thank the behind-the-scenes staff at MSG including those who regularly helped him in and out of the arena. He gave a special nod to the first responders who work around the Garden.

“To the first responders around the Garden — thank you for keeping the Rangers family and our fans safe every single day. Stay strong. To my teammates — Thank you for your support and lessons along the way. You made me a better player and person. Grateful,” he wrote.
The defenseman also acknowledged the Rangers’ coaching staff, trainers and support personnel for guiding him and playing a vital role in his development.

Lastly, Miller thanked Rangers GM Chris Drury and team owner James Dolan for giving him the opportunity to start his NHL journey in New York.

“Peace out, NYC. Stay safe. Until we meet again,” he concluded the message.

K’Andre Miller was drafted 22nd overall by the New York Rangers in 2018 and made his NHL debut in the 2020-21 season. He played 368 games over five seasons with the Rangers, recording 132 points with 36 goals and 96 assists.

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

