K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison reacts to Canes landing D-man in $60 million sign-and-trade deal with Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman K’Andre Miller from the New York Rangers in a sign-and-trade deal finalized on Tuesday. As part of the move, Miller signed an 8-year contract worth $60 million with Carolina carrying an average annual value of $7.5 million.

After the news of the deal was made public, K’Andre Miller’s partner Addison Clark shared the Canes’ “Welcome Home” post for Miller on her Instagram stories. In the capiton, she added red and white hearts.

via Instagram /@addison.clark

The addition of Miller gives the Hurricanes an instant upgrade on the blue line after losing veterans Dmitry Orlov and Brent Burns in free agency. His mobility, size and two way ability are expected to anchor Carolina’s top defensive pairings substantially.

Going the other way, the Rangers received promising defenseman Scott Morrow along with a conditional 2026 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick. The first-rounder will be either Carolina’s or Dallas’s depending on which falls later in the draft.

Miller was originally selected 22nd overall by New York in the 2018 NHL Draft. Over five NHL seasons, he tallied 132 points across 368 games. Last season, he posted seven goals and 20 assists in 74 appearances.

K’Andre Miller should feel right at home in Carolina. Back in his college days at the University of Wisconsin from 2018 to 2020, he played under head coach Tony Granato, while Hurricanes assistant Eric Tulsky also had scouting involvement during that time.

K’Andre Miller had dubbed his time in NY as ‘some of the best years’ of his life

Earlier this offseason, K’Andre Miller addressed his future with the New York Rangers after the team missed the playoffs. Miller had admitted that it was tough to think about what comes next but said he trusted his agent Ian Pulver to guide him through the upcoming offseason.

He had also reflected positively on his time in New York and mentioned that the past five years had been some of the most meaningful of his life.

"I love being a New York Ranger," Miller said. "I think this has been some of the best years of my life, these last five years have been unforgettable in about every aspect you can think of."

As a restricted free agent heading into July 1, Miller was coming off a two-year, $7.744 million deal signed in 2023. With a cap hit of $3.872 million, it was expected he’d be looking for a raise, possibly north of $5 million per season. That had raised questions about whether the Rangers could afford to keep him given their tight cap situation and other roster needs.

