Rangers' K’Andre Miller drops admission on his future in New York

New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller spoke about his future after the team missed the playoffs. It was a disappointing season for the Rangers, as it was a big drop after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season.

Ad

Speaking to NHL insider Mollie Walker, Miller said it’s hard to talk about what comes next. He mentioned that he has a great agent (Ian Pulver) to help him this summer.

“Kind of hard to talk about my future here, obviously. I have a great agent that is going to help me throughout this summer’s process. Miller said.

Miller also said he loves being a Ranger and that the past five years have been the best of his life.

Ad

Trending

"I love being a New York Ranger," Miller said on Monday. "I think this has been some of the best years of my life, these last five years have been unforgettable in about every aspect you can think of."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miller had a strong finish to the 2024-25 NHL season as he scored two goals and seven assists in his last 10 games. He had 27 points in 74 games, where he delivered 107 hits and 110 blocks. Miller played on the second defenseman line with Will Borgen and averaged 21:56 minutes of ice time per game.

In the season finale on Friday, he had an assist in the 4-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before that, he had two assists in a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Ad

K’Andre Miller will be expensive for Rangers if he looks for a bigger raise

K’Andre Miller will be a restricted free agent on July 1. He signed a two-year $7.744 million deal in July 2023, with a cap hit of $3.872 million each season. The New York Rangers must decide if they can meet his salary demands.

According to Sportskeeda’s Nestor Quixtan, Miller could ask for over $5 million per year, which may be too much for the Rangers.

Ad

"Miller will be looking for a raise next season," Quixtan wrote. "His cap hit this season was $3.87 million, potentially leading Miller to ask upwards of $5 million AAV. If that's the case, the Rangers may pass on Miller and look for a cheaper, more reliable alternative."

The Rangers might look for a cheaper player, and Miller's future in New York remains uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama