Ex-Rangers’ Chris Kreider makes his feelings known about being traded to Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks forward Chris Kreider made his feelings known regarding the trade that ended his 13-year tenure with the New York Rangers.

Kreider, 34, was traded from the Rangers to the Ducks on Thursday, along with a fourth-round pick in 2025 for prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-rounder.

News of the trade confirmed speculation surrounding Chris Kreider’s potential departure as the Rangers look to retool their roster. Now, the Rangers have shed Kreider’s $6.5 million cap hit for the next two seasons, allowing the team to maneuver more easily.

Once the trade was confirmed, Kreider took to X to share his feelings, stating:

"There was a lot of communication from Rangers' management, Chris Drury in particular, about where they stood."

Kreider made it clear that the Rangers handled things professionally, declaring:

"It was done in a really respectful fashion by the New York Rangers."

Kreider is coming off a 22-goal season, a considerable decline from his career-high 52-goal campaign from 2021-2022. Kreider and the Ducks hope a change of scenery will do the veteran winger well in getting back to his All-Star form.

Chris Kreider bid New York farewell, stating the following per The Hockey News:

“This is home for me, This is the organization that gave me the opportunity to live out my dreams. I’ve developed so many incredible relationships, and grown up, and spent so much time in this area…”

Kreider was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2009, playing his entire 13-year career in New York before Thursday’s trade to Anaheim.

Chris Kreider joining former Rangers in Anaheim

Chris Kreider will be joining former Rangers teammate Jacob Trouba in Anaheim - Source: Imagn

Chris Kreider will be joining some familiar faces in Anaheim when he suits up for training camp next fall.

Former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba will be there. Trouba left New York this past season in a very public trade that sent him and his contract to the Ducks. Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano are also on the Ducks, adding to the familiarity of the group Kreider will be joining.

As Eric Stephens of The Athletic noted, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek is looking to reunite much of the Rangers’ 2022 team that went on to the Eastern Conference Final. But it isn’t just Verbeek’s penchant for former Rangers’ stars. Verbeek acquired Kreider because of what he brings to the table.

The Athletic quoted Verbeek’s rationale for acquiring Kreider, stating:

“Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason. He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address.”

The Ducks improved this season from a cellar-dwelling team to the fringes of the Western Conference playoff race.

With Kreider on board, the Ducks could make enough improvements to potentially challenge for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division this upcoming season.

