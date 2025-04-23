Ex-Senators D-man puzzled as Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz "assaults" Ridly Greig and escapes discipline 

Former Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot was puzzled by the lack of discipline against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz after an altercation with Ottawa forward Ridly Greig in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Ad

The incident occurred in the second period when Greig was in the Maple Leafs' crease and Stolarz first pushed him twice before appearing to tap him with his stick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

No penalty was called on the play, but Greig later returned to the crease and was pushed down by Stolarz, resulting in offsetting minor penalties for Stolarz (interference) and Greig (roughing).

Methot expressed his disbelief on social media that Stolarz was not penalized for his initial actions.

"I’m going to talk about that Greig/Stolarz non call until I get an answer lol. That was outrageous. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love the drama and passion. It makes the series better. But zero call after Greig gets assaulted?" Methot wrote on X/Twitter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Greig had previously been involved in some controversial plays in Game 1, including cross-checking Toronto captain John Tavares in the neck area. He also collided with Stolarz later in the third period of that game.

The third period of Game 2 ended with the score tied at 2-2. Tavares and Morgan Rielly had scored for Toronto, while Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette tallied for Ottawa.

Fans react as Anthony Stolarz "assaults" Ridly Greig

Hockey fans also shared their thoughts and reactions to the incident between Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz and Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Ad

"Don’t understand this reffing honestly," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Really it should have been a diving call, 2 for the slash, 2 for the hilarious flop,” a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

“SN cast just commented they think the refs let him have his shots because of what Greig did last game. Come on man..,” one fan added.

"I'm fine with Stolarz dropping Greig at the end. But before that Stolarz crossed the line," another fan said.

Ad

"Why did he skate by the crease after the whistle. There was no need. The ref probably warned him and put him in the box for trying to start stuff," one fan commented.

"Stolarz should be in jail! The Leafs should be disqualified!" a fan wrote.

The incident sparked a heated debate on social media, with fans seemingly split on whether Stolarz crossed the line or was simply defending his crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama