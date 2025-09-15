Ex-Stars HC Pete DeBoer breaks his silence over controversial Jake Oettinger fallout

Pete DeBoer was fired as head coach of the Dallas Stars in June. He raised eyebrows around his handling of goaltender Jake Oettinger in the Western Conference Final. The decision to pull Oettinger in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers became the main talking point of his last days with the team.

Ad

The Stars were trailing 3-1 in the series and needed a strong response. DeBoer chose to take Oettinger out of the net just seven minutes into the game. Dallas went on to lose 6-3, and the move was heavily criticized.

In an interview with NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger, DeBoer wished he had handled things differently.

“Listen, we were all to blame for coming up short again, and it starts with me,” he said.

Ad

Trending

He explained that it was never about one player, but about the team as a whole. He also admitted that during the press conference, he should have made that point more clearly. DeBoer also spoke about his relationship with Oettinger.

“I love Jake Oettinger, and Jake and I met after the season ended,” he said. “He knows how much respect I have for him as a goalie and even more as a person and a family man.”

Ad

He added that the Stars would not have advanced as far as they did without Oettinger’s play.

Drafted 26th in 2017, Oettinger played all four of his NHL seasons with the Stars. Last season, he recorded a 36-18-4 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average. In the playoffs, he appeared in 18 games, posting nine wins and a .905 save percentage.

Pete DeBoer gave more context to his decision

In May, Pete DeBoer looked back on his decision to pull Jake Oettinger in Game 5 against Edmonton. Explaining the move, he said, via NHL.com:

Ad

“The reality is, if you go back to last year’s playoffs, he’s lost six of seven games to Edmonton and we gave up two (goals) on two (shots) in an elimination game.”

Oettinger also addressed the situation, saying:

“I was on the screen a lot more than I should be. I don't know why they kept showing me. Like I haven't moved in half hour. It just sucks. It’s embarrassing."

Pete DeBoer's time in Dallas ended after three seasons. The team reached the Western Conference final but fell short of the Stanley Cup Final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama